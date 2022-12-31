Read full article on original website
Houston police investigating 2 shootings on first Monday of new year
In one incident, an 18-year-old was shot as he came home from work. In the other, a woman was caught in gunfire between two cars on Old Spanish Trail.
Houston girl, 12, struck by stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day
HOUSTON - A 12-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Day, Houston’s police chief says. According to Chief Troy Finner, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of West Belfort. He says the girl was taken to the...
HPD says 2022 homicide clearance rate best in three years
HOUSTON - Houston police says 2022 was the highest homicide clearance rate the department's had in the last three years. HPD said homicides in 2022 went down about 8% from the previous year. SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work. As of last Friday,...
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old was shot twice after returning home from work early Monday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 1:05 a.m. in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane. According to police, the teen had come home to the apartment complex after work and encountered someone in...
Driver slams into HPD cruiser, causing 3-vehicle crash on Houston's southside, police say
Video from the scene shows the front end of the driver's black Lexus underneath the HPD cruiser. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Man shot woman multiple times, including in the head, on METRORail train, court documents say
HOUSTON — Bond has been set at $250,000 for the man accused of shooting a woman several times on a METRORail train. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault for the shooting of Mary Jo Kelly, 27. He was arrested on New Year's Eve by METRO police based on tips from surveillance photos released on Saturday, according to Houston police.
METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH
HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting. Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials. The 27-year-old woman was shot at...
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard on New Year's Eve, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A woman was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year’s Eve, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Boulevard not far from the Gulf Freeway.
Teen injured in shooting on New Year's Eve tells deputies the suspect was his classmate, HCSO says
According to investigators, there was an altercation over a black bag between the victim and two other teens before one shot him in the leg.
Disturbing details revealed: Before going into coma, woman claims she knew man who shot her on Houston METRORail, docs say
HOUSTON – Court documents reveal that the woman who was shot in the head on Houston’s METRORail last week said -- prior to being placed in a medically-induced coma -- that she knew the man who shot her. Police said the woman told a Houston Police officer that...
Houston fire personnel respond to warehouse fire, 4th time in last 5 days
HOUSTON - Almost 90 fire personnel were on the scene to fight a warehouse fire in southeast Houston. Houston Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire at 8777 Tallyho Road where crews found smoke and fire coming from one of the main buildings. Reports say this is the fourth time firefighters were at this location in the last five days.
1 dead after disturbance led to gunfire exchange in Chimney Rock parking lot, police say
Officers are trying to figure out who opened fire in a busy parking lot in southwest Houston.
Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says
KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway. Investigators said there was a...
Houston, Montgomery County police launch efforts to stop New Year’s Eve drunken driving
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Law enforcement agencies throughout the Houston area are launching initiatives aimed at curtailing drunken and impaired driving on New Year’s Eve. From boosting the number of officers and deputies on patrol, to issuing warrants for anyone who refuses to…
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
Cleveland PD starts the new year facing a critical-level dispatcher shortage
Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard and Telecommunications Supervisor Tiffany Keller spoke to Cleveland City Council, as well as the city manager, city secretary, and city attorney, about the staffing crisis in the dispatch center at a special-called meeting on Dec. 28. “Since October [of 2022], I have lost four full-time...
Houston officials announce $5,000 reward for anyone who reports celebratory gunfire on NYE
HOUSTON - As New Year's Eve approaches, city officials are sending out some important and urgent reminders to help keep you and your family safe. "What goes up, must come down. It will come down with more force and velocity," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Thursday afternoon, Turner, along...
