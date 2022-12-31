ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPD says 2022 homicide clearance rate best in three years

HOUSTON - Houston police says 2022 was the highest homicide clearance rate the department's had in the last three years. HPD said homicides in 2022 went down about 8% from the previous year. SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work. As of last Friday,...
METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH

HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
Houston fire personnel respond to warehouse fire, 4th time in last 5 days

HOUSTON - Almost 90 fire personnel were on the scene to fight a warehouse fire in southeast Houston. Houston Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire at 8777 Tallyho Road where crews found smoke and fire coming from one of the main buildings. Reports say this is the fourth time firefighters were at this location in the last five days.
Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says

KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway. Investigators said there was a...
Cleveland PD starts the new year facing a critical-level dispatcher shortage

Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard and Telecommunications Supervisor Tiffany Keller spoke to Cleveland City Council, as well as the city manager, city secretary, and city attorney, about the staffing crisis in the dispatch center at a special-called meeting on Dec. 28. “Since October [of 2022], I have lost four full-time...
