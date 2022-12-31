Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year
YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1. Marquez weighs just over six pounds...
FOX 11 and 41
Local firefighter fighting a different battle and needs the community’s help
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – Captain Raymond Newton of Benton County Fire District 4 is in his 23rd year as one of the captains at the fire station. Captain Newton has made a career out of helping the people in our community and now he needs the community’s help.
FOX 11 and 41
New Year, New Baby! Kadlec welcomes their first baby of 2023
Kadlec Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Sunday. Kadlec wants the community to meet, Leilani Sophia Habana. She was born at 9:54 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19.5 inches. Her parents are Fatima Duron Rodriguez and Nahum...
FOX 11 and 41
Community mourns with Mungia family
YAKIMA, Wash. – After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Mungia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss. Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity possible. From spreading flyers around towns, to joining the search parties, there has been no shortage of community help.
FOX 11 and 41
First Night Tri-Cities rings in the New Year for the 6th year at GESA Carousel of Dreams
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The New Year is here. First Night Tri-Cities returned for the 6th year in a row at the GESA Carousel of Dreams. Everything from carousel rides, face painting, clowns, and live music. Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Captain America were seen walking around brightening up children’s faces....
