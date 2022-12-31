While all of Nebraska football nation waits for 2024 QB prospect Dylan Raiola to make his next announcement, one former Husker thinks he’s coming to Lincoln. Since Dylan Raiola announced that he was no longer committed to Ohio State, there have certainly been a number of people who have said they think his next stop will be Nebraska football. So Will Compton believing that’s where the 5-star stud will end up isn’t all that surprising. However, there’s a little more weight on comments like this from former Husker stars who might be hearing things from those connected to the recruit.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO