FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football recruiting: Huskers take big swing on 5-star defensive lineman
Never let it be said that Matt Rhule isn’t taking some very big swings when it comes to Nebraska football recruiting and the 2024 class. Matt Rhule and his staff have made it clear that when it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, they will look far and wide for a player to join the team. Sometimes though, they don’t have to look all that far.
A few bold predictions and a few safer ones for Nebraska athletics in 2023
Is that how it could work in 2023? Nebraska athletics certainly feel different as we enter the newest year — though athletics calendar changes in July and sports like basketball split this divide – but whatever. What could be different about Nebraska in 2023? Let’s take some guesses....
Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement
Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule fills final two openings on coaching staff
Nebraska Football head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly filled the final two spots on his coaching staff. The wide receivers coach, as well as the linebackers coach, will join the team soon. Both of the newest Nebraska football coaching staff members are currently with the Carolina Panthers and are expected...
Under Armour All-America Game announcements: Good news coming for Nebraska, Oregon?
The Under Armour All-America Game kicks off Tuesday (January 3) at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on ESPN and is set to feature many of the nation's top prospects. Given that the exhibition game takes place after December’s early signing period, many of the game's premier athletes have already signed with ...
NBC Sports
Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska
Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing. Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers. Both played for and previously coached with Rhule. Dvoracek played...
Kearney Hub
McKewon: After Frost era finally flopped in 2022, 'Rhulebuild' will take time, patience
LINCOLN – A glint in his eye and a grin on his face, Garrett Nelson struck you as the kind of guy who’d play college football as long as he could. He sued the Big Ten in 2020, after all, to play that season. The Nebraska edge rusher...
Nebraska Cornhuskers new: Basketball loses OT thriller, Nelson agonized over decision, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker against Indiana on Sunday as they couldn’t score a single point in OT. On the one hand, the fact that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were even able to go to OT in Bloomington is something that should be commended. That’s not going to make the 74-62 loss go down any easier though.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Nebraska Closing Strong, Ashton Porter, Cormani McClain
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Cameron Lenhardt and Ethan Nation...
theScore
No. 4 Indiana outlasts Nebraska in OT
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead 3-pointer and No. 4 Indiana bounced back from its first loss with a 74-62 overtime victory over Nebraska on Sunday. Indiana outscored Nebraska 12-0 in overtime after the Cornhuskers' Jaz Shelley missed a potential game-winning...
Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker thinks Dylan Raiola is Lincoln bound
While all of Nebraska football nation waits for 2024 QB prospect Dylan Raiola to make his next announcement, one former Husker thinks he’s coming to Lincoln. Since Dylan Raiola announced that he was no longer committed to Ohio State, there have certainly been a number of people who have said they think his next stop will be Nebraska football. So Will Compton believing that’s where the 5-star stud will end up isn’t all that surprising. However, there’s a little more weight on comments like this from former Husker stars who might be hearing things from those connected to the recruit.
Huskers signee Princewill Umanmielen says "we're going to make a change at Nebraska for sure"
One of the jewels of the Huskers class, the Top247 edge rusher talks about his decision to play for Matt Rhule and the new staff.
depauliaonline.com
Creighton hands DePaul women their first Big East loss
Looking to finish 2022 unbeaten in the Big East, the Blue Demons were faced with another tough task against the No. 21 ranked Creighton Bluejays on Saturday. Similar to the Louisville game on Dec. 21, DePaul was out-matched and hurt by a sluggish first half start. The 92-82 loss on Saturday hurt the Blue Demons’ resume for a possible chance to dance in March.
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Rain likely Monday with ice north of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All quiet Sunday evening around the metro. Cloudy skies stuck with us all day, but temperatures still warmed into the middle 40s. We will see the quiet weather continue this evening as we cool into the 30s under cloudy skies. A light northeast breeze will slowly pick up overnight, but conditions will still be dry and reasonably mild by Monday morning.
smithmountainlake.com
Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) -- After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
klin.com
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Omaha – (With Cheesy Photos!)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Omaha that will send your taste buds to pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pies Omaha has to offer! Divertiti!. Noli’s Pizzeria. Noli’s Pizzeria has excellent New York-style pizzas...
FanSided
