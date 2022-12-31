Read full article on original website
Richard Norwood
2d ago
Lmao the public officials just said they had a crisis due to the amount of illegal aliens in El Paso. The guy was stating facts. Not one thing racist about it. When facts are stated the left doesn’t like….. brand them racist.
Reply
7
Cindra Broenner
2d ago
well..there are comments..off handed inappropriate etc etc etc..so if y'all want to know here or mention any comment on Immigration..well you listen to me..the migrants running From anything do not have a reason to storm the border demanding to be let in because. you go back to the Rock you climbed out from underneath.. period
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Comments / 10