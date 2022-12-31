Just under 24 hours ago, an unfortunate situation developed as NC State and Maryland face off in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. During the game, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn referred to immigrants stuck in El Paso as "illegal aliens." "In the Sun Bowl and amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh six. That's will 11:15 to go in the second quarter," Hahn said.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO