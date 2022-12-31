Read full article on original website
Braindead Biden's Worst Nightmare
2d ago
Two more Carcasses for one of Killwaukee's Mass Graves. I like that, so make sure you keep electing Left Wingnut Mayors who make Campaign Promises that they don't intend on keeping to begin with.. 👍😂😂
Reply(3)
5
Jeff Reichartz
2d ago
hope they find the crap who did this and post their pic so we all know who did this and bring closure to the family
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
'No one deserves this': Vigil honors mother killed by bullet on Christmas Eve
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friends and family of Sildian Torres honored her life with a candlelight vigil Monday on Milwaukee's south side. Milwaukee police said the 27-year-old was killed while driving near 29th and Greenfield on Christmas Eve. Her family said she was hit by a stray bullet while driving...
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
52-year-old Menomonee Falls man killed in crash on W. Good Hope Rd., police say
It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the 9800 block of W. Good Hope Rd. According to a news release, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was driving eastbound "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed.
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
WISN
Search on for gunman who killed Racine bar owner and another man
RACINE, Wis. — Monday marked a somber return for family, friends and regulars at Rerun's Lounge in Racine. "It's just like being around family," said Montavius Everton. Everton went to pay respect to his grandfather, the owner of the lounge, Avery Stewart, also known as Rerun. He was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, holidays 'will never be the same'
MILWAUKEE - Friends of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres say she was at the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot and killed on Christmas Eve near 29th and Greenfield. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat at the time. No arrests have been made. After getting...
WISN
Three shot in first Milwaukee homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting in the Old North Milwaukee Neighborhood. Two other shooting victims are in police custody. Milwaukee Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 32nd and Villard Avenue. 12 News crews counted five bullet holes in a nearby...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting at Rerun's Lounge, owner among 2 dead
RACINE, Wis. - Two people were shot and killed inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on Sunday, Jan. 1. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at the lounge around 2:30 a.m. Family members said the man the bar was named after was among the two shot and killed, identifying...
CBS 58
Kenosha police seek help locating missing child
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing child. Authorities say 15-year-old Jada Wilson left home with her dog, a tan pit bull, around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Jada was last seen wearing black jacket, yellow T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
WISN
Two people shot, killed inside Racine bar
RACINE, Wis. — Two people were shot and killed early Sunday morning inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine. Family identified the victims to WISN 12 News as Avery Stewart and Billy Petty. They said Stewart, nicknamed 'Rerun,' owned the bar. Police said they were called to the bar at 11th...
CBS 58
Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine house fire ‘1st emergency of 2023,’ no injuries
RACINE, Wis. – There were no injuries when a home in Racine caught fire early Sunday, Jan. 1 near Hamilton and Carlisle. A Racine fire captain said it was their first emergency of 2023. The fire broke out just after midnight, called in by passersby. They reported the front...
nbc15.com
Milwaukee police investigating first homicide of the year
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two people injured Sunday, according to WITI. The city’s first homicide of the year took place near 32nd and Villard at around 11:20 p.m. According to police, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother's scare; celebratory gunfire puts her, child in danger
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother shares her story about a New Year's scare. Police say her car was shot – and the reason has her fuming. 22-year-old Ja Acevedo told FOX6 News she feels a shattered sense of security – because the bullets came close to hitting some previous cargo.
WISN
Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
CBS 58
Double shooting near 5th & Bruce early Sunday morning in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police two people were shot at around 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 near 5th and Bruce Streets. The first victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee female sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim,...
Waukesha man last seen Monday morning found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man who had last been seen Monday morning has been found safe, officials said. Waukesha police said Gerald Dowdy, 82, left his home at around 7:50 a.m. in a red Toyota Corolla, which police said was out of character and he has not driven in about four months. As of 4 p.m., he has been...
Comments / 25