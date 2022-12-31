ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

Braindead Biden's Worst Nightmare
2d ago

Jeff Reichartz
2d ago

hope they find the crap who did this and post their pic so we all know who did this and bring closure to the family

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner

Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
ELKHORN, WI
WISN

Search on for gunman who killed Racine bar owner and another man

RACINE, Wis. — Monday marked a somber return for family, friends and regulars at Rerun's Lounge in Racine. "It's just like being around family," said Montavius Everton. Everton went to pay respect to his grandfather, the owner of the lounge, Avery Stewart, also known as Rerun. He was shot...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Three shot in first Milwaukee homicide of 2023

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting in the Old North Milwaukee Neighborhood. Two other shooting victims are in police custody. Milwaukee Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 32nd and Villard Avenue. 12 News crews counted five bullet holes in a nearby...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting at Rerun's Lounge, owner among 2 dead

RACINE, Wis. - Two people were shot and killed inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on Sunday, Jan. 1. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at the lounge around 2:30 a.m. Family members said the man the bar was named after was among the two shot and killed, identifying...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha police seek help locating missing child

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing child. Authorities say 15-year-old Jada Wilson left home with her dog, a tan pit bull, around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Jada was last seen wearing black jacket, yellow T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Two people shot, killed inside Racine bar

RACINE, Wis. — Two people were shot and killed early Sunday morning inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine. Family identified the victims to WISN 12 News as Avery Stewart and Billy Petty. They said Stewart, nicknamed 'Rerun,' owned the bar. Police said they were called to the bar at 11th...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine house fire ‘1st emergency of 2023,’ no injuries

RACINE, Wis. – There were no injuries when a home in Racine caught fire early Sunday, Jan. 1 near Hamilton and Carlisle. A Racine fire captain said it was their first emergency of 2023. The fire broke out just after midnight, called in by passersby. They reported the front...
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Milwaukee police investigating first homicide of the year

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two people injured Sunday, according to WITI. The city’s first homicide of the year took place near 32nd and Villard at around 11:20 p.m. According to police, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI

