NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Meantime, 27-year-old Damian Jewett and 23-year-old Jocelyn Crenshaw, both of Natchitoches, remain in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. They’ve been there since early the morning of Dec. 26, when each was book on a charge of negligent homicide in connection with the death of Nateo Crenshaw.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO