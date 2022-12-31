ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 49

Princess Neptune Russell
2d ago

My 2 year old daughter was killed by someone’s teenage son & all the mom could say was he was a good child, he grew up in church, he graduated just got mixed up with the wrong crowd😤😤😤😤well he should have been the one dead not my baby & see if she would wanna hear another person’s sob 😭 story! I don’t feel sorry 😢 for nobody’s kids who are out here committing crimes even if it was theft! It’s theft now & what’s next?

Reply(4)
36
Sue Scott
2d ago

When kids try to act like adults, they get treated by like adults. Stolen car, gun in lap, struggled with police. No misunderstanding. And then complaine because he got shot in the arm. Duh!

Reply(1)
32
Niles McDowell
2d ago

For once can people accept when your child has done wrong..you know he or she out there acting a fool,you know they ain't doing right,but not doing nothing about it.And when they get arrested or worse even killed in the act...you wanna say"my baby didn't deserve that,he was a good kid"..stop it..what about the family that doesn't have a car anymore,a family member that can't see anymore,a child they can't hold again.. that's terrible 😔,but insensitive people acting like "they" child the victim makes me sick,you know that mf ain't 💩,they don't respect they own self.It is a curfew!!!Ma'am..Sir..you can't even keep him from running the streets!!!

Reply(1)
31
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot, critically injured, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after an overnight shooting in Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Getwell and New Willow at 1:25 a.m. on Monday. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, MPD said. No suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Two men in critical condition after two separate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after two separate shootings. Memphis Police Department said the first shooting happened in the 5400 block of Oak Bark on Monday, Jan. 2 around 12:47 a.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven shooting leaves one man critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven early Monday. MPD said they responded to a shots fired called on near Oak Bark and Elvis Presley Boulevard shortly after midnight and found out a man had been taken by personal vehicle to Methodist South. The man was then transferred […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man critical after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Getwell Road and New Willow around 1:25 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KSLA

Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Meantime, 27-year-old Damian Jewett and 23-year-old Jocelyn Crenshaw, both of Natchitoches, remain in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. They’ve been there since early the morning of Dec. 26, when each was book on a charge of negligent homicide in connection with the death of Nateo Crenshaw.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WREG

Church looking for man behind string of theft, vandalism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis church is dealing with a series of break-ins, vandalism, and theft, and church members are praying the suspect will soon be apprehended. Reverend Stephen Walker, the pastor of St. Jude Missionary Baptist Church on Trigg Avenue, said this man whose image was caught on the church’s Ring camera is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot during struggle over gun with MPD officers

UPDATE: The officers involved have been routinely relieved of duty pending the ongoing investigation. The officers will be identified once the debriefing process is complete.   *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after he was shot during a struggle over a gun with Memphis police officers on Friday in North Memphis. It began around 6:30 a.m. when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community seeks answers after teen is shot by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community is calling for transparency after a 17-year-old boy was shot by a Memphis Police officer while sleeping inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Friday. “He appeared to have a weapon on his lap, and officers attempted to make contact with him, and that’s when the scuffle ensued,” said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigates car crash that leaves 4 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred early Monday morning. Shelby County Fire Department says they took four people to the hospital in critical condition around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One Hospital and one to Methodist University. The...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy