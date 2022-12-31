49ers TE George Kittle won't be ringing in the New Year like everyone else

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

New Year's Eve is the biggest party of the year, but while most of the world is ringing in 2023, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle won't be among them.

Even though the 49ers will be in "Sin City" this weekend for a Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kittle told The Athletic's David Lombardi he plans to make December 31 an early night.

Kittle said the 49ers fly into Vegas late Saturday night, and with meetings scheduled once they arrive, there'll be little time left for partying. Kittle also adds that the team is staying "30 miles" from the Vegas strip, far away from possible distractions.

"My blinds will be closed," Kittle said. "My wife and my family will be enjoying New Year's Eve. My phone will be on mute."

Kittle is coming off one of his best games of the season, helping San Francisco improve its win streak to eight, finishing with six catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.

The four-time Pro Bowler is right to reject celebrating the New Year in favor of a good night's rest ahead of Sunday's contest against the Derek Carr-less Raiders, as the season's final two games could still mean something to the 49ers.

At 11-4, the 49ers have already clinched the NFC West Division title and a playoff berth. However, San Francisco has an outside chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC; needing wins over the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, plus a little help. On top of wins over the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers would need the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) to lose out and the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) to lose to either the Green Bay Packers or Chicago Bears to clinch the NFC's top spot.