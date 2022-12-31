ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers TE George Kittle won't be ringing in the New Year like everyone else

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVHec_0jzFSpXN00
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

New Year's Eve is the biggest party of the year, but while most of the world is ringing in 2023, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle won't be among them.

Even though the 49ers will be in "Sin City" this weekend for a Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kittle told The Athletic's David Lombardi he plans to make December 31 an early night.

Kittle said the 49ers fly into Vegas late Saturday night, and with meetings scheduled once they arrive, there'll be little time left for partying. Kittle also adds that the team is staying "30 miles" from the Vegas strip, far away from possible distractions.

"My blinds will be closed," Kittle said. "My wife and my family will be enjoying New Year's Eve. My phone will be on mute."

Kittle is coming off one of his best games of the season, helping San Francisco improve its win streak to eight, finishing with six catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.

The four-time Pro Bowler is right to reject celebrating the New Year in favor of a good night's rest ahead of Sunday's contest against the Derek Carr-less Raiders, as the season's final two games could still mean something to the 49ers.

At 11-4, the 49ers have already clinched the NFC West Division title and a playoff berth. However, San Francisco has an outside chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC; needing wins over the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, plus a little help. On top of wins over the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers would need the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) to lose out and the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) to lose to either the Green Bay Packers or Chicago Bears to clinch the NFC's top spot.

Read this on the web

Comments / 7

sobeit!
2d ago

Everyone of them players need to do the same… they can celebrate tomorrow after their win 👍🏻😊

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bengals reporter provides update on Bills' Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

NFL Twitter blasts soulless Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin tweet

As the NFL world came together to pray for Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless shot off a heartless tweet that had people calling for him to be fired. Monday Night Football ended under terrifying circumstances with the game between the Bills and Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin had to be removed from the field via an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
New York Post

Olivia Culpo parties with 49ers WAGs in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve

What happens in Vegas goes up on the ‘gram. Olivia Culpo rang in 2023 on Saturday night in Sin City, where she celebrated with Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, the wives of 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, respectively. Culpo — whose longtime boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, was traded to San Francisco from the Carolina Panthers in October 2022 — enjoyed part of the night at Drais Nightclub with Claire, who posted a snap Sunday on her Instagram Stories. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, also tagged Kristin in a separate post. Culpo, a former Miss Universe, revealed earlier in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt becomes latest star to comment on NFL's random drug tests

Watt had one of his best games of the season during the Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, finishing with season highs in solo tackles (four), tackles for loss (three), quarterback hits (three), and sacks (3.0) while recording his first forced fumble of the campaign as well. Watt played a season-high 84% of the defensive snaps and it was perhaps his best performance statistically since he joined Arizona ahead of the 2021 season.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Raiders in Week 17

It's the return of the Battle of the Bay between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The 49ers travel to Vegas to bring in the New Year with a Week 17 matchup. The 49ers, who own an eight-game win streak, look to remain the hottest team in the NFL. If the team sticks to these five keys to victory, Kyle Shanahan will have the longest win streak of his career.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

NFL reveals date for 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 game at Levi's

The date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been set. They will wrap up the 2022 regular season Sunday at Levi's Stadium, though the exact kickoff time is TBD. The NFL determined the dates for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear....
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Charissa Thompson jokes about her ‘90-day fiancé’ on Fox NFL pregame show

Charissa Thompson brought the jokes to the New Year’s edition of “Fox NFL Kickoff.” Leading up to Sunday’s slate of games, the broadcast aired a “Knives Out”-like parody that spoofed NFL playoff contenders versus pretenders. As the “Buccaneers” attempted to make their case, a detective channeling his inner Benoit Blanc remarked, “That’s like saying you’re the most sane person on ’90 Day Fiancé,'” referencing TLC’s widely popular dating series. The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Thompson, who joked about having a “90-day fiancé,” later adding, “You’ve gotta laugh at yourself.” Though it’s unclear who Thompson might have been referencing, the “Thursday Night Football”...
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

46K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy