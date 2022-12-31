ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Fresno organization is proving its resiliency after surviving a fire and challenging times

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

Every piece of clothing sold at Neighborhood Thrift store in Fresno's Tower District serves a special purpose.

"I like to think that we convert used T-shirts to opportunity for people to grow. Just as we find resiliency in the stuff that we touch, it allows us the unique opportunity to find resiliency in the people we serve," said Anthony "AP" Armour, Neighborhood Industries CEO.

Neighborhood Industries is a social enterprise, which takes in clothing and used goods - and gets people to work, helping them earn a paycheck and empowerment.

It has a thrift store and recycling program.

In 2021 a devastating warehouse fire burned their inventory, but it couldn't keep their spirits down.

"I know that I'm in an industry that as long as there's a pile of stuff somewhere, There's always work to be done. I think in that moment the generosity of the community was just overwhelming. Not just the financial contributions, but people stuff," Armour said.

The community donated to help them get back on their feet - and now they're paying it forward.

Recently a neighboring business, Zamora Carnitas, was hit by a fire. Neighborhood Industries stepped in to help.

"It's so easy to give when you've been given so much," Armour said.

The organization is now in its 15th year. Leaders say their mission to be good neighbors is still expanding.

"We have survived. We have made it. Now how can we give and reimagine what our lives look like as individuals, also as contributors in our community," Armour said.

You can come alongside neighborhood industries by making a clothing donation, household, donation, or or financial contribution. You can also shop at their store. It's a sustainable way to help our community.

ABC30 Central Valley

