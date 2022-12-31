Newman Catholic boys basketball drops second game at Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout to St. Mary Catholic

Wausau Pilot & Review

MEQUON – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team finished play at the Rick Majerus/Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University suffering an 83-72 loss to undefeated Neenah St. Mary Catholic on Friday.

Mason Prey had 31 points and Isaac Seidel added 22 points for the Cardinals, who fall to 8-2 after dropping their second game at the tournament. Newman defeated Milwaukee Juneau 78-68 on Thursday.

Conner Krach scored 13 points, Eli Gustafson added four and Jackson Pfender had two for the Cardinals.

St. Mary Catholic, ranked No. 3 in the latest Division 4 state coaches poll, is now 10-0.

Newman Catholic (8-2), ranked fourth in Division 5, will play a Marawood Conference crossover game at Phillips on Thursday.