Wausau, WI

Newman Catholic boys basketball drops second game at Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout to St. Mary Catholic

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

MEQUON – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team finished play at the Rick Majerus/Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University suffering an 83-72 loss to undefeated Neenah St. Mary Catholic on Friday.

Mason Prey had 31 points and Isaac Seidel added 22 points for the Cardinals, who fall to 8-2 after dropping their second game at the tournament. Newman defeated Milwaukee Juneau 78-68 on Thursday.

Conner Krach scored 13 points, Eli Gustafson added four and Jackson Pfender had two for the Cardinals.

St. Mary Catholic, ranked No. 3 in the latest Division 4 state coaches poll, is now 10-0.

Newman Catholic (8-2), ranked fourth in Division 5, will play a Marawood Conference crossover game at Phillips on Thursday.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

