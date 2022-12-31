ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football's B.T. Potter ties kicking record amid miserable Orange Bowl start

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XiLeI_0jzFSZbr00

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A record-setting night for Clemson kicker B.T. Potter got off to a rocky start in Friday night’s Orange Bowl game against Tennessee.

Potter, who had missed just three field goals in 21 attempts this season, misfired on his first three attempts in the first half before finally connecting on a 31-yard attempt to get the Tigers on the scoreboard with 5:11 left in the first half.

Potter earlier missed from 55, 49 and 42 yards as Tennessee built a 14-0 lead.

MEET CADE:5 things you may not know about Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik

JONES OUT:Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones to miss Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee

STILL TALKING:Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney loses voice, still has plenty to say at Orange Bowl

His successful field goal was the 72nd of his career, tying Nelson Welch for the most field goals in Clemson history and gave him a score in his 54th consecutive game, breaking the school record set by Chandler Catanzaro from 2010 to 2013.

Potter also appeared in his 69th career game to tie the program record for career games played.

A second-team All-ACC selection and a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, Potter had missed just one field goal attempt – a 59-yard try against Miami – over the Tigers’ previous seven games and matched his career best with a 52-yarder in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

The senior from Rock Hill has made 19 of 25 field goals this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Dabo Swinney defends against harsh critics

The Clemson Tigers suffered a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, leading many to blast Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for the tough loss and the lackluster season. For the past few years, Clemson had established itself as one of the top programs in...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
CLEMSON, SC
scgolfclub.com

Champagne Tradition continues at Thornblade Club

Some of the best events at golf clubs did not start when a committee decided it was time to offer an event, instead some of the best events just started when some members decided to have some fun. This year the Champagne Shootout at Thornblade Club celebrated the 30th renewal...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022

The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Boy who lost leg to save family will star in Rose Parade

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A heroic young man from the Carolinas will represent Shriners Children’s Greenville at the Rose Parade on Monday. Parker, now 13, has been a patient of the children’s hospital since he was severely injured in a car accident. He was a passenger in the vehicle when his mother Sharonda had a seizure while driving him to school.
GREENVILLE, SC
columbiametro.com

From Prom Dress to Wedding Gown

Not everyone loves a surprise, but when it comes to weddings, even the most die-hard planners can’t help but love the romance of an unexpected proposal. Olivia Schraibman McLean hoped her engagement would be a surprise, but, after eight years with Patrick McLean, she wasn’t sure if he’d be able to pull it off. “We’ve been together for so long and know each other so well, I knew it would be hard,” she says, “but he did it.”
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

State, universities combine efforts to battle addiction

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Battling addiction and abuse together is the goal of a new collaboration between the state of South Carolina and its three research universities. Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby on Thursday announced the South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

One killed in Anderson County shooting

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. Driver dies after running off...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New Years Eve events in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re still looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, we’ve got some options for you. Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville has food and live music. Tickets are $20. Bowlero - which is on South Pleasantburg Drive -...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy