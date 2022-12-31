Highlights: St. John's (D.C.) beats Eastside Catholic (Washington) in Torrey Pines Holiday Classic National Division semifinal

(Lead photo by Justin Fine)

SAN DIEGO -- St. John's (D.C.) continued their undefeated run on Thursday night, defeating Eastside Catholic (Wash.) 73-60 in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic National Division semifinals.

St. John's jumped out to a 33-11 lead after one quarter with junior guard Daquan Davis leading the way. Davis, who finished with a team-high 23 points, scored 16 of his points in the opening frame.

Eastside Catholic, who was led by junior forward Jacob Cofie, fought back in the second quarter, closing the halftime deficit to 39-26. Cofie would finish with 29 points but the Crusaders were unable to cut down the deficit in the second half, falling 73-60 in the second National Division semifinal game.