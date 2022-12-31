Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
NBC Sports
Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks
The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Happen This Summer: Warriors Land LeBron James For Three Players And A Future Pick
This trade would send LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors.
Warriors draftee Gui Santos erupts for career-high 31 points in G League
Golden State Warriors draftee Gui Santos on Friday erupted for a career high in the NBA G League to lead the Santa Cruz Warriors in a loss to the Stockton Kings. Santos produced 31 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in the 113-112 target score decision in overtime at Kaiser Permanente Arena. He finished by shooting 11-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, in 36 minutes of work.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams lead Memphis Grizzlies to win against Sacramento Kings
The second night of a back-to-back without multiple rotational players usually spells doom. The Memphis Grizzlies were presented that challenge against a Sacramento Kings team that is one of three opponents to win inside of FedExForum this season. Memphis protected home court this time in a 118-108 win on Sunday...
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals. The son of Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton missed the first 35 games this season following surgery for a core muscle injury. He signed with the Trail Blazers as a free agent after winning an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors last June. Grant was 12 for 17 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and Payton’s debut buoyed a Blazers team that had lost four of five. Damian Lillard had 19 points, 10 assists and four steals.
Kawhi Leonard sits out with an illness as Clippers fall to Heat
Paul George scored 25 points as the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard, who was sidelined with an illness, in the 110-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks playing off Blazers' bench Monday
The Portland Trail Blazers did not include Drew Eubanks in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Eubanks started in the Blazers' last game while Jusuf Nurkic recovered from a non-COVID illness, but he'll start tonight's tilt on the sidelines with Nurkic back in the lineup. Our...
NBC Sports
Klay, JP unveil flashy new nickname after rock band
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole both have been outstanding during the Warriors' current four-game winning streak, so far the longest of the season. Their chemistry has been on another level lately, as the two combined for 12 3-points and 72 points in Golden State's 118-112 comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing in 2023 facing a tough opponent on the second night of a back to back. The Sacramento Kings will be in Memphis for the second time this season on Sunday night. Sacramento (19-15) gave Memphis one of its three losses inside of FedExForum. The Grizzlies...
"To not have this idea in your head that you are responsible for the ultimate success" - Steve Kerr explained what a coach's real job is in the NBA
For Steve Kerr, coaches should never take the credit from the players who leave their hearts out on the court.
