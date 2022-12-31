ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
Warriors draftee Gui Santos erupts for career-high 31 points in G League

Golden State Warriors draftee Gui Santos on Friday erupted for a career high in the NBA G League to lead the Santa Cruz Warriors in a loss to the Stockton Kings. Santos produced 31 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in the 113-112 target score decision in overtime at Kaiser Permanente Arena. He finished by shooting 11-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, in 36 minutes of work.
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals. The son of Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton missed the first 35 games this season following surgery for a core muscle injury. He signed with the Trail Blazers as a free agent after winning an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors last June. Grant was 12 for 17 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and Payton’s debut buoyed a Blazers team that had lost four of five. Damian Lillard had 19 points, 10 assists and four steals.
Drew Eubanks playing off Blazers' bench Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers did not include Drew Eubanks in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Eubanks started in the Blazers' last game while Jusuf Nurkic recovered from a non-COVID illness, but he'll start tonight's tilt on the sidelines with Nurkic back in the lineup. Our...
Klay, JP unveil flashy new nickname after rock band

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole both have been outstanding during the Warriors' current four-game winning streak, so far the longest of the season. Their chemistry has been on another level lately, as the two combined for 12 3-points and 72 points in Golden State's 118-112 comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
