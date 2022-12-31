Read full article on original website
Where Is Former Morning Show Anchor Matt Lauer Now?
NBC terminated the disgraced anchor's 'Today' contract, but that wasn't the end of the drama. And these days, many are curious about where Matt Lauer is now.
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie snubbed by co-hosts on her 51st birthday as colleagues take break from show & each other
TODAY’S Savannah Guthrie has been snubbed by her co-hosts on her 51st birthday. The TV personality has thanked some of her friends for giving her sweet birthday shout-outs on social media, but some of her closest colleagues weren’t included. Neither Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Daly, nor healing...
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Today’s Carson Daly chokes back emotion as he mourns tragic death of close friend tWitch in new live TV segment
TODAY host Carson Daly has choked back his emotions and tears during a live TV segment about the death of his friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. TWitch died by suicide on Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles motel room at the age of 40. On Thursday morning, Today aired a segment...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead: Bizarre Internet Theory Says Ellen DeGeneres Has Something To Do With His Death
Following Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death, a weird and wild theory is becoming viral on social media. The DJ-choreographer was a mainstay on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and both the cast and viewers of the Emmy-winning program adored him. It was revealed on Tuesday, December 13 that the talk show host...
The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
George Stephanopoulos’ Net Worth Is Staggering! See the ‘GMA’ Anchor’s Salary
As one of the longest-serving hosts on Good Morning America, it’s no surprise that George Stephanopoulos is earning a massive salary from the show. The longtime newscaster’s net worth is proof that hard work pays off! Keep scrolling to see how much money the fan favorite TV personality makes.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed
Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
