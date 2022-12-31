ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years

Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss

"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
RadarOnline

Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed

Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
