ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings

New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger attended WSU class during Idaho slayings discussion: ‘Quiet and deadpan’

The Washington State University Ph.D. student charged in the Idaho slayings continued his studies after the murders — and was even present during a class discussion on the quadruple homicide, according to a classmate. Accused killer Bryan Kohberger, who was normally a quiet student, seemed more animated after the Nov. 13 killings of four University of Idaho students, except when they were the topic of conversation in one of his criminal justice classes, fellow student BK Norton, told The Post. During that discussion, Kohberger, 28, chillingly remained “quiet and deadpan,” Norton recalled. Norton said the class discussed just how “the murders had taken...
MOSCOW, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy