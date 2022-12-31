Read full article on original website
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing Crime
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murders
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal Justice
Students, former classmates speak out on Idaho murder suspect’s behavior
PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, lived in an off-campus apartment in Pullman. The parking lot of Kohberger’s complex is always full of cars. Neighbors say there’s a lot of white vehicles, like Hyundai Elantras, the car police were looking for. Many are now in shock after police say the...
2news.com
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
Tri-City Herald
When will Moscow homicide suspect be in Idaho? Lawyer, police offer differing views
The recently arrested suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide has been sitting in a jail more than 2,500 miles from where the University of Idaho students were killed on Nov. 13. But that could change as early as Tuesday night, according to his lawyer in Pennsylvania. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old...
Background of Idaho murder suspect tops list of most-read stories in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash - The arrest of a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students came on the second to last day of 2022. A story on the suspect's background was the most-read story of the year on kxly.com.
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho murder suspect will not fight his extradition to Idaho to face charges
MONROE COUNTY, PA - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face charges.
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
Untangling the Investigation Into the Idaho College Student Murders
When police showed up at the house in Moscow, Idaho, in response to a call about a roommate who wouldn't wake up, what they found was a scene straight out of a horror movie. Two college students...
Tri-City Herald
He lived ‘so close to us’: What some WSU students say about suspect in U of Idaho stabbings
Three students at Washington State University offered varying impressions of the graduate student accused of murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. And two fellow residents of the campus apartments where the student lived say they were disturbed to learn that he was so close to them.
Bryan Kohberger attended WSU class during Idaho slayings discussion: ‘Quiet and deadpan’
The Washington State University Ph.D. student charged in the Idaho slayings continued his studies after the murders — and was even present during a class discussion on the quadruple homicide, according to a classmate. Accused killer Bryan Kohberger, who was normally a quiet student, seemed more animated after the Nov. 13 killings of four University of Idaho students, except when they were the topic of conversation in one of his criminal justice classes, fellow student BK Norton, told The Post. During that discussion, Kohberger, 28, chillingly remained “quiet and deadpan,” Norton recalled. Norton said the class discussed just how “the murders had taken...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest
Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murders: New Video Emerges of Cops Visiting House Months Before 4 Victims Were Discovered Dead
One of the four University of Idaho students found murdered in their off-campus home is seen speaking with a police officer responding to a noise complaint at that home three months before her death. The incident happened on Aug. 16, one week before classes started for the semester. This time...
24-Year-Old Lewiston Man Charged with Possession of Fentanyl
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update January 2: Lucian Munguia's body found, suspect in Moscow murders won't fight extradition and surprise snow showers
The body of Lucian Munguia, who had been missing since September was found in the Yakima River. The attorney for the suspect in the University of Idaho quadruple homicide will not fight extradition to Idaho and surprised snow showers are popping up throughout the Columbia Basin.
46-year-old Lewiston Man Accused of Aggravated Assault With a Knife on Christmas Eve
LEWISTON - During the early morning hours of December 24, officers with the Lewiston Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an aggravated assault. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the victim reported that...
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LEWISTON - On January 1, 2023 at 4:17 p.m., St. Joseph Regional Medical Center welcomed the hospital's first baby of 2023. According to a press release from the hospital, weighing 8 pounds and 8.5 ounces and measuring 21 inches, baby boy Connor was born to Michelle and Andrew Chandler and joins an excited big brother, Liam.
