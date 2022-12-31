ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Parade

See Inside Barbara Walters' Complicated Relationship With Her Daughter

Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist and creator of The View died Friday Dec. 30, 2022 at 93. The first woman to co-host both network morning and evening broadcasts, she interviewed every president and first lady from Richard Nixon onwards. Over her 50-year career, she became as famous as the people she talked to.
Page Six

Barbara Walters made final public appearance 6 years before her death

Barbara Walters lived a more private life during her final years, having last stepped out publicly six years ago. The famed “20/20” host, who died Friday at age 93, hadn’t been seen since 2016, when she attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. The day prior, she attended a lunch at the New York Public Library. However, the final Instagram post on Walters’ account is a joyful selfie with a fan on a Monday in July 2015. “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday,” Walters captioned the post. “Haha...
Page Six

Inside Barbara Walters’ tough final year at ‘The View’

Barbara Walters knew it was time. In the midst of her 16th season on “The View,” the legendary journalist cryptically asked ABC executive Anne Sweeney to write down the year 2014 on a piece of paper while having lunch together. It was March 2013, and Walters had just returned to the talk show after suffering a series of health setbacks, including a fall and a bout with chicken pox. Just a few months after their lunch, Walters asked Sweeney whether she still had the paper and informed the exec that 2014 was the year she planned to retire from the broadcast career that...
Scary Mommy

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Snaps Of His Sons On Christmas

Anderson Cooper clearly had a lovely time celebrating the holidays with his young sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 10 months, this year. The CNN host posted pictures of the two boys under the Christmas tree on Dec. 27, writing on Instagram, “Wyatt helped Sebastian celebrate his very first Christmas.” In the photos, Sebastian wears a nautical sailor outfit while big brother Wyatt rocks red-and-white striped pajamas with green trim — their big blue eyes staring up at the camera.
Popculture

Longtime 'Today' Show Member Announces Exit

Studio 1A is undergoing a bit of a shakeup as a Today show member exits the long-running NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far. Cacciato's...
RadarOnline

Andrew Shue Resurfaces In Rare Photo Shared By His Son — Without Cheating Stepmom Amy Robach

Andrew Shue was spotted in a rare photo shared by his son Nate following his estranged wife Amy Robach's uncovered relationship with GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The Melrose Place alum could be seen sitting alongside his boys Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, in a snapshot tagged in Montana."RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO '23," the family portrait was captioned on Wednesday, December 28. Robach is a mom of two herself, sharing daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. The TV personality was noticeably absent from the Shue getaway. It's only been...
