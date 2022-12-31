ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators and a SWAT team. According to a post, police may ask nearby residents to evacuate, and ask that people in the area of 8600 Peck Avenue to follow the instructions of officers. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski said that police received the call at 7:33 a.m., and that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident as of 11:30 a.m.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A head-on crash involving two vehicles left a man dead Sunday night in a Taku/Campbell neighborhood. The Anchorage Police Department responded to the fatal crash Sunday at 9:47 p.m., according to an online report. Medics with the Anchorage Fire Department also responded to the scene on Arctic Boulevard, between Raspberry Road and Arctic Spur Road.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police charge man involved in SWAT scene in Spenard investigation

Before lighting up the dark Alaska sky, however, it’s important to know when and where fireworks are permitted in the southcentral region of the state. An Alaska’s News Source camera crew on the scene took video of a pedestrian walking up to and around the man’s body, which was covered by a white sheet.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage prepares to greet 2023 with fireworks and festivities

After what some may consider a too-white Christmas, Anchorage is set to ring in 2023 with an annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show and a downtown carnival of events for kids and adults alike. The event on Saturday is free, with activities starting at 7 p.m.. The main fireworks...
ANCHORAGE, AK
actionnews5.com

Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Alaska man needed a friend with an excavator just to remove massive amounts of snow from his driveway that he claims was put there by contractors. KTUU reports William Krostek of Wasilla was unable to get his vehicle out of his driveway since last...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Deceased man found at Benson Boulevard bus stop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An adult male was found dead near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Thursday afternoon. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police received several calls at approximately 12:30 p.m. about an unresponsive adult man along Benson Blvd. Multiple police officers and medics responded to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskalandmine.com

The Sunday Minefield – January 1, 2023

I hope everyone had a good time ringing in the New Year! 2022 really flew by. It’s been a pretty slow week in Alaska politics due to the holidays. But things are about to heat up. The legislative session starts in just over two weeks and the House is still no where close to being organized. Many legislators and staff are getting in last minute vacations before heading to Juneau. The Anchorage Assembly is losing two members, Forrest Dunbar and Jamie Allard, who were both elected to serve in the Legislature. The Assembly will choose their replacements to serve until April’s election. Seven of the 12 Assembly seats are up in April, and there will be at least four new members due to members leaving or being termed out.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Messy 2022 holiday travel leaves lessons learned

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The lines that stretched around the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport kiosk desk and terminals have vanished as the 2022 holiday travel season wraps up. For many passengers, it marks the conclusion marks of a messy season of travel which was filled with numerous canceled flights,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage moving to new emergency alert system

A Fairbanks man loses his chance at a heart transplant, after numerous flight delays. A Fairbanks man loses his chance at a heart transplant, after numerous flight cancellations to Seattle. Updated: 4 hours ago. Ten Indigenous women climbed to Mount Everest base camp in Nov. 2022 as part of a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
aeroroutes.com

Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23

Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasportsreport.com

Ski Tracks: APU’s Hailey Swirbul claims national championship in Michigan (plus notes on Tour de Ski & Tuscobia 160)

Hailey Swirbul’s decision to race at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships instead of the Tour de Ski in Europe is paying off. Swirbul, a native of Aspen, Colo., who lives in Anchorage and represents the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center, cruised to a 19-second win Monday in Houghton, Mich., by covering the 10-kilometer freestyle interval race in 27 minutes, 32 seconds.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Overturned aircraft remains unrecovered on Wasilla Lake

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds that whipped through the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have long since died down, but remnants of the mess it left in its wake can still be seen on Wasilla Lake. While housesitting for a friend on the lake, Rick Long saw something rather unusual — an...
WASILLA, AK
kinyradio.com

Fatal motor vehicle collision in Willow - driver identified

Willow, Alaska (KINY) - Investigation revealed a Honda Civic traveling south on the highway crossed over the center line and struck a semi-truck and trailer that was northbound. On Tuesday at approximately 1:20 p.m., Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 77.5 Parks Hwy in Willow for a report of a...
WILLOW, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Palmer declares state of disaster following windstorm

At the end of September, Kroger, Fred Meyer’s Parent Company, announced in a company press release that they would be discontinuing their contract with Express Scripts, INC. Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location. Updated: 12 hours ago. Thousands of Alaskans are soon going to have...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Drifted snow prompts disaster declaration in Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Palmer declared a local disaster on Dec. 23 due to drifts from the feet of snow that fell recently in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The declaration was signed by Palmer Mayor Steve Carrington and Manager John Moosey, and requested assistance from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office and the National Guard.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Growing confidence for wintry mix into New Year’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unseasonably warm weather will close out this year, with an increased threat for winter weather as we ring in the New Year. While previous significant storms in Southcentral Alaska brought multiple inches of snowfall, this upcoming storm will be entering a warmer environment. It will also be bringing an even stronger push of warm air and plenty of moisture with it. As a result, there will be multiple forms of precipitation that occur on Sunday and Monday. To help with planning for New Year’s activities, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a combination of light snow and freezing rain for Anchorage, the western Kenai Peninsula, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and the Copper River Basin for Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the eastern Kenai Peninsula and western Prince William Sound where snow will be heaviest, perhaps up to 2 feet, for elevations above 1,000 feet, including Turnagain Pass.
ANCHORAGE, AK

