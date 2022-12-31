Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Rain and snow cause chaos in Northern California
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures.
The Weather Channel
California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. At least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
Flooding prompts evacuation orders in California after New Year's Eve storm
Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year's Eve into Sunday morning and...
Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain impact on California's mega reservoirs
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The backbones of California's water supply are the six mega reservoirs: Shasta, Oroville, Trinity, New Melones, Don Pedro and San Luis. Back on November eighth, the state's six biggest mega reservoirs were 33% full. In normal years they would have been 54% full, but the drought kept...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California on New Year’s Day
For the second time in under 14 days, an earthquake has once again hit Northern California. As a result, millions of people dealt with power outages and damages to their homes. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which hit the area on New Year’s Day, had...
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
Final Forecast: Southern Slider System to Move Through Metro Southern California Tonight into Tuesday Morning
A system that of which is called a southern slider here at Southern California Weather Force will move into the region later this evening, the main forecast area overnight tonight, and out of here through Tuesday morning. The system has been given a category of two out of six. A stronger system is expected on Thursday. So, for your forecast, read on for details and see the rain, snow, wind forecast maps …
Wet weather in California floods roads, leads to landslides and outages
Wet weather from an atmospheric river storm has impacted California, leading to widespread flooding, landslides and power outages on Friday and into the weekend.
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays...
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
California Family Rescued from SUV Engulfed in Strong Floodwaters
As the name would suggest, SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) are built to withstand just about anything. Equipped with features from off-road vehicles, many SUVs can traverse rock, sand, ice, snow, and mud with ease. One type of terrain (if you can even call it that) that should never be tested, however, is water.
Comments / 3