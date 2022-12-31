ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Rain and snow cause chaos in Northern California

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Weather Channel

California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A​t least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Flooding prompts evacuation orders in California after New Year's Eve storm

Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year's Eve into Sunday morning and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Rain impact on California's mega reservoirs

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The backbones of California's water supply are the six mega reservoirs: Shasta, Oroville, Trinity, New Melones, Don Pedro and San Luis. Back on November eighth, the state's six biggest mega reservoirs were 33% full. In normal years they would have been 54% full, but the drought kept...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Final Forecast: Southern Slider System to Move Through Metro Southern California Tonight into Tuesday Morning

A system that of which is called a southern slider here at Southern California Weather Force will move into the region later this evening, the main forecast area overnight tonight, and out of here through Tuesday morning. The system has been given a category of two out of six. A stronger system is expected on Thursday. So, for your forecast, read on for details and see the rain, snow, wind forecast maps …
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition

Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays...
CALIFORNIA STATE

