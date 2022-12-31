Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UConn drops in Top 25 And 1 after Xavier hands Huskies their first loss of season
The final day of 2022 delivered two incredible and drama-filled College Football Playoff games. Congrats to Georgia and TCU. Their victories over Ohio State and Michigan, respectively, dominated the sports conversation, deservedly so. But it was also a pretty great day of college basketball. From late morning deep into New...
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out to start B2B
Murray (injury management) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, TJ McBride of Denver Stiffs reports. As has been the case all season, Murray will be held out of one half of the Nuggets' upcoming back-to-back set. The expectation is that he'll return return for Monday's game against Minnesota, though fantasy managers may want to brace for a potential two-game week from the star guard, as Denver has another back-to-back set coming up Thursday (vs. LAC) and Friday (vs. CLE).
CBS Sports
Gary Payton II listed as available for Trail Blazers debut Monday vs. Pistons
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II has been listed as available for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons, which will be both his season debut and his Blazers debut. Payton underwent abdominal surgery in the offseason and has been out recovering ever since. Payton was one of the breakout...
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report
Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
CBS Sports
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history
Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Momentum stalled
London recorded five receptions on eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Cardinals. London finished tied for the team lead with eight targets, though that was his lowest total since Week 12. Unsurprisingly, he also recorded his lowest reception and yardage total in that span. In addition to lost volume, London was also limited to working in the short areas of the field, as his longest catch went for 13 yards and three of his five receptions went for single-digit gains. Despite the disappointing output, London entered the game having recorded at least 70 receiving yards in three consecutive matchups and is ending his rookie season in strong form.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Spurs Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest
Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to come back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker
Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
Yardbarker
Grizzlies too much for Pelicans, 116-101
Ja Morant scored 32 points, and Steven Adams had 21 rebounds and 10 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101 on Saturday night. Desmond Bane added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 12 for Memphis. Zion Williamson scored 20...
Kawhi Leonard's Status For Heat-Clippers Game
Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.
