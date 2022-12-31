ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

News legend Barbara Walters dies at 93

By Associated Press, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

(WGHP) — Legendary newswoman Barabara Walters died at 93 on Friday after a five decade career, ABC News reports.

Walters, an ABC News anchor, joined the station in 1976. She was the first female anchor featured on an evening news program. In 1979, she became the co-host of “20/20” and helped create “The View” in 1997.

She won 11 of her 12 Emmys while working for ABC News.

In 2014, she appeared on “The View” for the final time. She stayed on as an executive producer and fronted specials for ABC News.

In a tweet , the network said Walters, “shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arFRm_0jzFPvrw00
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Martha Stewart (L) and Barbara Walters attend The Hollywood Reporter’s 5th Annual 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hollywood Reporter )
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrS1z_0jzFPvrw00
    NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 06: Barbara Walters poses at the Opening Night of “School of Rock” on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theatre on December 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5hN6_0jzFPvrw00
    (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCkOF_0jzFPvrw00
    NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 25: Barbara Walters and Cindy Adams pose at The Opening Night Celebration for “Fully Committed” on Broadway at The Eventi Hotel on April 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lawg1_0jzFPvrw00
    NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 13: TV personality Barbara Walters attends the New York Public Library Lunch 2016: A New York State of Mind at The New York Public Library – Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on April 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MM3ew_0jzFPvrw00
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Gayle King and Barbara Walters attend the Hollywood Reporter’s 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” said publicist Cindi Berger in a statement.

During nearly four decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs, while placing her at the forefront of the trend in broadcast journalism that made stars of TV reporters and brought news programs into the race for higher ratings.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary that drew gasps and criticism (while lost in the outcry were her additional duties extending beyond news). Her drive was legendary as she competed — not just with rival networks, but with colleagues at her own network — for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more interviewers, including female journalists who had followed on the trail she blazed.

“I never expected this!” Walters said in 2004, taking measure of her success. “I always thought I’d be a writer for television. I never even thought I’d be in front of a camera.”

But she was a natural on camera, especially when plying notables with questions.

“I’m not afraid when I’m interviewing, I have no fear!” Walters told The Associated Press in 2008.

Walters is survived by her only daughter, Jacqueline Danforth.

