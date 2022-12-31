There were two separate DWI arrests Thursday by the State Highway Patrol. According to the patrol, 23-year-old Dawson R. Clarke of Brumley was arrested at 11:21 Thursday night in Miller County on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour. Clarke was taken to the Miller County Jail in Tuscumbia pending the posting of a bond. The patrol says 58-year-old Albert L. Cummings, Junior, of Newburg, was arrested Thursday evening at 6:58 for felonious Driving While Intoxicated while being a persistent offender, and for felonious driving while his license was revoked, his sixth offense. He was taken to the Phelps County Jail in Rolla, where he posted bond and was released.

MILLER COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO