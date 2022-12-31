Exclusive Interview With Mariah May: Many Fans Have Mentioned The SWA Title To Me, This Is Intriguing. I Am Excited For The Future

American writer Jonathan Dee is best known here for The Privileges (2010), which showed us a New York banking family rendered dysfunctional by the ill-gotten gains of money-market skulduggery. Money, to say nothing of privilege, also lies at the heart of his new book, which takes the starker form of a claustrophobic monologue from an unnamed middle-aged male fugitive going off-grid for reasons he won’t divulge. Avoiding CCTV, he’s destroyed his devices and, after pitching up in search of a bed in a poor district in an unspecified city, he’s about to ditch his scrap-salvaged car, too; all he’s keeping is a cryptically procured envelope containing $168,000. “The money is mine now, though that won’t stop other people from maintaining that at least some of it is theirs,” he says early on, coyly alluding to his “crimes”.

