Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Loved AJ Styles – Claire Lynch Storyline In IMPACT: “I Had A Blast On That One”
The infamous Claire Lynch storyline was started in 2012 when Bad Influence accused Dixie Carter and AJ Styles of having an affair, However, it was later revealed revealed that Styles and Dixie were trying to help out a girl who was a drug addict called Claire Lynch. Bad Influence then...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Grand Entrance For His Pro-Wrestling NOAH Return
Shinsuke Nakamura is back in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura main evented Pro-Wrestling NOAH: The New Year 2023 against The Great Muta, who is retiring. Shinsuke Nakamura made a grand entrance for his NOAH return alongside a violinist and a drummer who played his WWE theme song. Draped in a white coat and doing his classic Nakamura-isms, it spewed all the charisma. You can check out the sick entrance below!
bodyslam.net
Belief That Pressure From Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Leave Wrestling
Ever since Lars Sullivan made his televised debut in 2017, fans and WWE officials had high hopes for him. In fact, his promotion to the main roster was fast-tracked. However, his push came to a screeching halt when it was revealed that Lars had a history of hurling slurs on online message boards.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Never Wants To Talk About The Montreal Screwjob Again
The Montreal Screwjob will live in infamy for the events that transpired on that faithful night for the WWE. To this day, people talk about the incident. However, former WWE commentator Jim Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about the Montreal Screwjob ever again on his Grilling JR podcast.
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership As John Cena Returns
WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Says It Was His Decision To Make His Relationship With AEW Deteriorate
Eric Bischoff originally had a decent relationship with the company and its president Tony Khan. However, Eric Bischoff has been absent from AEW programming over the past several months since he grew critical of AEW’s booking decisions. Bischoff recently addressed his relationship with AEW during a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet.
bodyslam.net
Jeremy Borash Remembers Don West
Borash, who now works for WWE, recently took to social media to reflect on his relationship with Don West, echoing the sentiments of many, remembering Don as a caring man who had a vibrant personality. From Borash on Instagram:. Don West was mentioned on the December 30th episode of Friday...
bodyslam.net
Mercedes Varnado Sends A Message To Mei Suruga And ChocoPro
Mercedes Varnado, Mercedes Monè, the former Sasha Banks is seemingly headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom January 4th as a part of the STARDOM roster. But, that’s apparently not the only place she’s going. At todays ChocoPro show in Japan, there was a message on a postcard that reads “Mei Suruga is the reason I’m coming to Japan and you can Bank on that!! From the boss, Mercedes.” I don’t think it can be any more clear than that. Mei, the Boss is coming.
bodyslam.net
AEW Stars Reveal Their New Years Resolutions
2023 is upon us and every year on January 1st, people start their new year resolutions. This could be such as, going to the gym, working towards new goals or even trying a new hobby. Well, some AEW stars gave out their resolutions and we have some interesting ones to say the least. Ryan Nemeth, Sammy Guevara, Isaiah Kassidy, The Gunn’s, Best Friends and Danhausen all gave their resolutions, saying the likes of wanting to grow a mustache, wanting to be a good teacher, stop giving out their phone number, stop using the term “ass boys”, to be less cowardly, continue being undefeated and much more. You can check out all the resolutions below!
bodyslam.net
WrestleMania 39 Nearing Legitimate Sell Out For Both Nights
It looks like WrestleMania 39 will be packed houses on both nights of the event. Wrestletix has been tracking the WrestleMania 39 ticket sales and according to their data, the first batch of tickets is nearly sold out. SoFi Stadium has a maximum capacity of over 100,000 people, but the venue is currently configured for 51,146 fans. We’re fast approaching a sellout for both nights.
bodyslam.net
Konosuke Takeshita In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Konosuke Takeshita has journeyed back to Japan for the New Year and has been spotted with a familiar face. With NJPW Wrestle Kingdom occurring on January 4th, the event is set for the Tokyo Dome and some unfamiliar faces have been rumored to appear at the event. Takeshita posted to...
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Questioned His Passion For Wrestling After Stint In WWE Developmental
Omega wrestled for Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental territory. In October 2005, Omega was sent to Deep South Wrestling and was given a tryout. He was then given a full-time contract, but did not end up staying all that long. In fact, Omega requested his release in August...
bodyslam.net
2023 for AEW
A new year is a fresh start for everyone; a new year means new energy and new objectives, and 2023 looks to be a special year for AEW for multiple reasons. 2023 is the last year of the current TV deal AEW has with Warner Bros. Discovery. All directions point that WBD will renew AEW’s contract for a bit longer, it makes all the sense in the world considering AEW’s ratings exceeding the initial expectations TNT had at the beginning for AEW. Dynamite and RMPAGE had brought good TV numbers for TNT and TBS, so the future of AEW looks secure, especially with WBD looking to produce more content focused around AEW. Even if AEW is not to continue with WBD, their ratings are so strong that proposals from other stations look to have AEW programming are an option too.
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Clarifies He Is Not Retiring Anytime Soon
Tony Schiavone makes a clarification about his future in announcing. While speaking On the latest What Happened When podcast, Schiavone cleared up some comments he made on his podcast about being “tired,” which some took to mean that he would be retiring soon. Those comments kicked off headlines of retirement.
bodyslam.net
WWE Holiday Tour From Toronto, Canada Results (12/30/22)
WWE held its latest Holiday Tour live event on December 30 from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can read the full results from the event below. – WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch goes to a no contest when Bayley interferes. – The...
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
bodyslam.net
CMLL Sin Salida Results (1/1/2023)
CMLL presented its show “Sin Salida” on Sunday, January 1, 2023, theirs first event of the calendar year. The event took place at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, and aired live on Ticketmaster’s Pay-Per-View Page. You can read the full results for the...
bodyslam.net
Adam Pearce Seen Talking With The Hurt Business
On tonight’s RAW, Damage CTRL was walking backstage and in the background you could see Adam Pearce talking to MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The three men alongside Bobby Lashley made up The Hurt Business. Now, is it possible that we see the group reform again? What could they be talking about?
Comments / 0