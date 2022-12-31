UPDATE: RPD arrest suspect in Casey’s shooting

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE : Foot chase leads to the arrest of a man suspected of a Rogers gas station shooting that damaged a car.

Cory Thompson, 28, has an $800,000 bond after police were called to Casey’s on North 2nd Street after employees reported gunshots and reviewed video of suspicious activity in the parking lot, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cory Thompson, 28, is the suspect in a shooting at a Rogers gas station.

From the gas station video, it appears that a man wearing a black cap, who was identified as Cory Thompson, can be seen pulling out a pistol and pointing it at a car circling the parking lot and pointing it at a bystander getting gas.

Cory and another man can be seen running after a vehicle and getting into a Honda leaving the area.

Police identified Tyler Thompson, Cory’s brother, as the other man running after the car and Taylor Thompson, Tyler’s wife, as the driver of the Honda.

Police arrived at the scene where they found two 9mm shell casings and a red Bic lighter.

At 8:00 p.m. Dec. 30, police spoke to the victim of the incident, Shane Goff. Goff told police he had purchased a black BMW from Cory on Dec. 24. But Cory found him at the gas station parking lot telling him to give him the car back. After refusing to do so, Goff put his car in drive and Cory pointed a gun at him.

Police found one bullet hole on the lower driver’s side of the car.

On Dec. 27, Cory reported a black BMW missing to the police. Police had spoken to Goff about the situation and ruled it as a civil matter where Cory responded to police saying “I guess it’s ok to steal cars. I’ll take care of it my way.”

At 9:45 p.m. police were able to ping Cory’s phone and found a man matching his description walking at the intersection of East New Hope and South M Street. The suspect did not stop and fled on foot where two Rogers Police detectives chased him in an open field where they saw Cory had a tan colored handgun.

After multiple commands he threw the gun and continued to run until police ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.

Police searched through Thompson’s backpack where they found multiple stolen items that were reported missing on Dec. 24 from breaking’s in the area. According to the police affidavit, Thompson’s backpack had several credit cards and IDs issued to the owner of the stolen tan gun he threw.

He told police he had planned to sell what he could to make money since he is homeless.

Police found that Cory had an “extensive criminal history.”

Cory is facing charges of:

Attempted capital murder

Aggravated robbery

Terroristic act

Possession of firearms by certain persons

Theft of property-firearm

Theft by receiving

Breaking and entering (2 counts)

Endangering the welfare of a minor in the 2nd degree

Tampeirng with physical evidence

Fleeing

Engaging in violent criminal group activity

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Rogers police are investigating calls of a shooting at a Casey’s on Dec. 30.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, the shooting was reported to have happened at the convenience store on 514 N. 2nd Street.

Foster says detectives are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.