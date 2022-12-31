ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”
SFGate

Remembering Gangsta Boo as a Friend and Fellow Rapper Who Deserved Her Flowers

The most gangsta thing Gangsta Boo could do was ask for help. Lola Mitchell, who died on January 1 at age 43, was my friend. We met in 2012 at a show when she approached me and said, “Who you?” That interaction with Boo sparked 10 years of collaborations — songs, shows and hours of conversations and advice on everything from music to relationships. We both loved the hustle and both had addictions. That is what drew me to her.
SFGate

Prince Harry Says Buckingham Palace Has Refused to Support Him and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says he’s been forced to make his concerns about the royal family public. In a clip from his forthcoming interview on 60 Minutes, Prince Harry explained he and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have spoken out to combat the tabloids. “Every single time I’ve...
SFGate

Today in History TUE JAN 03

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2023. There are 362 days left in the year. On Jan. 3, 1990, ousted Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega surrendered to U.S. forces, 10 days after taking refuge in the Vatican’s diplomatic mission. On this date:. In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s...
