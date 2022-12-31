BEST OF ’22 HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: #2 Northumberland Christian wins girls’ basketball state championship
Northumberland Christian only joined the PIAA three years ago. But already, they are state champions in girls’ basketball. Norry defeated Kennedy Catholic in the Class 1A final in March.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
