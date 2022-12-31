ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland, PA

BEST OF ’22 HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: #2 Northumberland Christian wins girls’ basketball state championship

By AJ Donatoni
 3 days ago

Northumberland Christian only joined the PIAA three years ago. But already, they are state champions in girls’ basketball. Norry defeated Kennedy Catholic in the Class 1A final in March.

WTAJ

Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native

PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

CFP watch party at Penn State alumni brewery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2. Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum, class of 2004. Lawless’s head brewer Josh […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

2022: A year of good deeds and accomplishments by area youth

Northcentral Pennsylvania is home to some pretty amazing young people. Read about the good deeds and accomplishments made by youth in the area in 2022! An early dedication to philanthropy In March, a local third-grader in the Milton district was busy making bracelets. She had philanthropy in mind, and turned her hobby into a fundraiser. Read about Daphne and her goal to raise money to support Dwell Orphan Care. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

A New Years’ Eve countdown… to noon?

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Will you be staying up until midnight to ring in the new year? It’s a struggle for some, especially kids. That’s why the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum held an early celebration on New Years’ Eve for all to attend at noon instead of midnight. Now in its fifth year, the “Countdown […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County

Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend

ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

A look back: Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues

This article originally published on Aug. 21, 2022. Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen

What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
East Coast Traveler

Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
JIM THORPE, PA
Daily Voice

Harrisburg Grocery Store Sells $50K Lotto Ticket

In the last drawing of 2022, a Pennsylvania Lottery player in Harrisburg has won $50,000, state officials announced. The unnamed winner purchased the New Years Millionaire Raffle ticket at Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Boulevard, between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, state lotto representatives said in a statement. The winning number...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The Old Corner celebrates a half century of family ownership

This story originally published Dec. 1, 2022 Williamsport, Pa. — The Old Corner Hotel, located at 328 Court Street in Williamsport, has been an essential part of the area for a very long time. Established as a hotel in 1861, it served as a meeting place and lodgings where travelers could rest. As a restaurant today, it has the same goal. The current location of the bar portion is a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Blaze destroys Williamsport home

Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One dead in shooting Friday night in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — One person died in a shooting late Friday night at the 1100 block of W. Fourth Street in Williamsport. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said a 25-year-old man died at the scene. Williamsport Bureau of Police were dispatched for a report of a shooting shortly before 11:45 p.m. A caller told 911 that multiple shots were fired with one person shot. The victim was taken to...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Coffee and Hot Cocoa with a Cop to be held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police will host a Coffee and Hot Cocoa event on January 28 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Eat & Run restaurant. Cups and Cakes, another Williamsport coffee shop, will host the event, providing cookies and coffee, as well as hot cocoa for any kids that […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

WBRE

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

