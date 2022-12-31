ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, ME

foxbangor.com

Orono boys hoops controls Old Town in rivalry showdown

OLD TOWN – Orono Red Riots boys basketball defeated Old Town 62-52 Saturday as they bounce back from their loss against Ellsworth earlier this week. Throughout the contest, the Red Riots stymied the Coyotes’ usually potent offense and used their length underneath to their advantage in their offensive game.
OLD TOWN, ME
WMUR.com

Man drowns in northern New England pond after UTV goes through ice

SMITHFIELD, Maine — Game wardens are once again reminding New Englanders to use caution when going out on ice after a man drowned in a pond in Smithfield, Maine. Fish and wildlife officials said Jeremiah Meader, of Smithfield, was driving a utility task vehicle early Sunday morning when it broke through the ice on North Pond.
SMITHFIELD, ME
Big Country 96.9

Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?

Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
SMITHFIELD, ME
WGME

Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
SMITHFIELD, ME
WGME

Rollover accident driver escapes major injury

Fairfield Police responded Friday to a single-vehicle accident on Norridgewock Road. They and emergency services found a Jeep Patriot upside in the roadway with the driver still belted in. Police say the Jeep drifted into the breakdown lane and struck a trailer that was already in the lane, causing the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Former doctor uses hobby to create art

HAMPDEN — If you happen to live in the Bangor/Brewer area you may have heard of doctor Fister. For almost 40 years Jeff Fister practiced oral surgery in the area. And now, since his retirement, you could say he has found a new calling…. We found him in his...
HAMPDEN, ME
101.9 The Rock

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
KITTERY, ME
B98.5

Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta

For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
ROCKPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

LincolnHealth’s first 2023 baby born to Waldoboro couple

LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023, according to a news release. He weighed 8 pounds, ½ ounce and was 20 ½ inches long. He is the son of Kasey and...
WALDOBORO, ME

