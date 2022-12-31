Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxbangor.com
Orono boys hoops controls Old Town in rivalry showdown
OLD TOWN – Orono Red Riots boys basketball defeated Old Town 62-52 Saturday as they bounce back from their loss against Ellsworth earlier this week. Throughout the contest, the Red Riots stymied the Coyotes’ usually potent offense and used their length underneath to their advantage in their offensive game.
Penobscot Pioneers Beat Defending State Champs Lewiston 7-1 at Fill the Alfond
The Penobscot Pioneers defeated the defending State Champions Lewiston Blue Devils 7-1 at the Alfond Arena. The Pioneers opened the action as part of the return of Fill the Alfond, the annual contest between Bangor and Brewer. This was the 1st time that the Fill the Alfond game had been played since 2019. The series started on February 17, 2004.
WMUR.com
Man drowns in northern New England pond after UTV goes through ice
SMITHFIELD, Maine — Game wardens are once again reminding New Englanders to use caution when going out on ice after a man drowned in a pond in Smithfield, Maine. Fish and wildlife officials said Jeremiah Meader, of Smithfield, was driving a utility task vehicle early Sunday morning when it broke through the ice on North Pond.
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
wabi.tv
Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
penbaypilot.com
No significant injuries after pickup truck lands hood first in Hope ditch
HOPE — Area firefighters were faced with an odd angle as they sought to extricate two occupants of a pickup truck, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, on the Camden Road (Rt. 105) in Hope. Following the approximate 10:54 a.m. report of a rollover in the area of 742 Camden Road,...
WGME
Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
WGME
Rollover accident driver escapes major injury
Fairfield Police responded Friday to a single-vehicle accident on Norridgewock Road. They and emergency services found a Jeep Patriot upside in the roadway with the driver still belted in. Police say the Jeep drifted into the breakdown lane and struck a trailer that was already in the lane, causing the...
wabi.tv
Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
foxbangor.com
Former doctor uses hobby to create art
HAMPDEN — If you happen to live in the Bangor/Brewer area you may have heard of doctor Fister. For almost 40 years Jeff Fister practiced oral surgery in the area. And now, since his retirement, you could say he has found a new calling…. We found him in his...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
newscentermaine.com
Whitefield man charged, arrested after 15-hour police standoff
Jacob Walmer, 42, of Whitefield, was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday. He was charged with four felonies.
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
boothbayregister.com
LincolnHealth’s first 2023 baby born to Waldoboro couple
LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023, according to a news release. He weighed 8 pounds, ½ ounce and was 20 ½ inches long. He is the son of Kasey and...
