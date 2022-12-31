WATCH: Rams Legend Kurt Warner Breaks Down 'Unbelievable' Baker Mayfield vs. Broncos

Rams legend Kurt Warner had nothing both praise for the Rams interim quarterback for his performance against the Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams looked like most expected them to look for the entire season on Sunday in their blowout win over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

A major reason for that convincing win was the play of backup quarterback Baker Mayfield, who ended the game completing 24 for 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

And after the game, Rams legend Kurt Warner broke down Mayfield's performance against the Broncos, praising the interim quarterback for an 'unbelievable' night.

“They got a huge win on Sunday scoring 51 points and having an unbelievable day in terms of completion percentage and QBR,” Warner wrote in his breakdown. “How does that happen? It happens because he’s found himself in a place that plays to his strengths. Even though he has only been there a short period of time, what they do makes it easier for a quarterback like Baker Mayfield.”

So how good were the Rams and Mayfield exactly?

Well, the 51-14 blowout was so dominant, and so embarrassing for Denver, that it resulted in the firing of Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.

Mayfield will try to repeat that kind of performance on Sunday against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.