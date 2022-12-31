It’s a boy! Lion Country Safari guests witnessed something incredible from their cars

Related
A Florida cop was on a traffic stop. Suddenly, her voice ‘sounded different’ on the radio
A Florida police officer is expected to recover after her department says she was exposed to fentanyl on the job early Tuesday.
Cuban migrants awaiting deportation are freed after U.S. accidentally leaked their info
Several Cuban immigrants slated for deportation back to Cuba were instead freed from detention Thursday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted their confidential data online last month and a U.S. official inadvertently passed the information on to the Cuban government.
Baby June was found floating 4 years ago. Florida cops tell how they solved the mystery
Four years ago, a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy made a promise: “Rest assured we are doing everything physically possible that we can do in this case.” An infant girl had been found dead, floating in the ocean, by an off-duty firefighter.
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Mom Of 5 Dies After Backyard Firepit Accident; 11-Year-Old Severely Injured
A Florida mother of five died following a firepit accident in her backyard.
Florida Mom Dies After Throwing Gasoline on Backyard Fire to Get Rid of Mosquitos
A 38-year-old mother of five died last month from injuries she sustained after she threw gasoline on a backyard fire to ward off mosquitos. Nicole Foltz, a Tarpon Springs, Florida, resident, suffered burns over 100 percent of her body when she and her husband lit the flames on Nov. 14. Nicole attempted to stoke the fire after it dimmed, and it spread to her. Her 11-year-old son was also injured.
Peanut butter jars set off airport alarm in New York, TSA says. Now, a man is arrested
The man, whose name has not been released, could be slapped with a civil penalty of up to $15,000, according to the TSA.
Check your Christmas tree — families are finding odd clusters hiding hundreds of bugs
Here’s what to look for before you find hundreds of green guests in your branches.
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
Good News Network
True ‘River Monster’ of the Amazon Has Recovered Thanks to New Sustainable Fishing
Some of the best conservation stories in history begin by properly organizing and regulating the hunting of that animal, and the “pirarucu” or arapaima, of the Amazon River Basin is a perfect example. It used to take fishermen five days or more to land one, but sustainable fishing...
Manhunt Launched for Giant Crocodile That Ate 1-Year-Old in Front of Father
The 11-foot crocodile dragged the boy underwater as his father fought the animal, escaping with severe bite wounds.
Body of woman who went overboard a cruise ship found off Florida coast, Coast Guard says
An MSC Cruises passenger died Thursday after going overboard as a ship approached Port Canaveral, the cruise line confirmed.
At least 12 wedding guests killed as packed minibus plunges 650ft down a mountain in the Himalayas
A VEHICLE carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain killing all 12 people on board. The minibus was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road in Nepal, about 250 miles northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by...
Video Shows Florida Police Officer Trying To Separate Hawk and Snake Fighting
A Florida police officer recently stumbled upon quite the scene. He found a hawk and snake going at each other with more hostility than Zach Bryan and Rich O’Toole on Twitter. The sheriff’s deputy ultimately intervened. The video of him separating the raptor and the serpent is racking up a lot of attention online.
pethelpful.com
Dog Marks 100 Days at Rescue Without One Person Interested in Adopting Her
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Any amount of time an animal spends in a shelter is already long enough because well, no animal should have to live there. It should be everyone's goal to get every last animal a forever home. They deserve it! So maybe we should start by getting those animals who've been living in the shelters the longest home first!
Tri-City Herald
People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation
A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
Miami Herald
Miami-Dade County, FL
51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.https://www.miamiherald.com/
Comments / 0