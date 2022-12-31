ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

KOF - Free Report) closed at $67.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com

Genuine Parts (GPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GPC - Free Report) closed at $175.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

HF Sinclair (DINO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DINO - Free Report) closed at $51.89, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had lost...
Zacks.com

Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Paramount Global-B ( PARA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.88, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

KHC - Free Report) closed at $40.68, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats,...
Zacks.com

Geo Group (GEO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GEO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.04, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Heading into today, shares of the private prison operator...
Zacks.com

Flex (FLEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FLEX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.36, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the electronics designer and manufacturer...
Zacks.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

STLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $98.41, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and...
Zacks.com

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

BMY - Free Report) closed at $72.61, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had...
Zacks.com

Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

CCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $136.93, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

HUBB - Free Report) closed at $234.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the electrical...
Zacks.com

Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

CROX - Free Report) closed at $102.45, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had...
Zacks.com

MRC Global (MRC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

MRC - Free Report) closed at $11.58, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the energy products distributor...
Zacks.com

GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

GSK - Free Report) closed at $34.78, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 2.07% in...
Zacks.com

Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

PWR - Free Report) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty contractor...
Zacks.com

V.F. (VFC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.61, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such...
Zacks.com

MSC Industrial (MSM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

MSM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com

All You Need to Know About Service Properties (SVC) Rating Upgrade to Buy

SVC - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on...
Zacks.com

Recent Price Trend in LSI (LYTS) is Your Friend, Here's Why

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...

Comments / 0

Community Policy