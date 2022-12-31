Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
KOF - Free Report) closed at $67.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Genuine Parts (GPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
GPC - Free Report) closed at $175.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
HF Sinclair (DINO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DINO - Free Report) closed at $51.89, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had lost...
Zacks.com
Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Paramount Global-B ( PARA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.88, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
KHC - Free Report) closed at $40.68, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats,...
Zacks.com
Geo Group (GEO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GEO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.04, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Heading into today, shares of the private prison operator...
Zacks.com
Flex (FLEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
FLEX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.36, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the electronics designer and manufacturer...
Zacks.com
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
STLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $98.41, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and...
Zacks.com
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
BMY - Free Report) closed at $72.61, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had...
Zacks.com
Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
CCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $136.93, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
HUBB - Free Report) closed at $234.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the electrical...
Zacks.com
Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
CROX - Free Report) closed at $102.45, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had...
Zacks.com
MRC Global (MRC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
MRC - Free Report) closed at $11.58, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the energy products distributor...
Zacks.com
GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
GSK - Free Report) closed at $34.78, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 2.07% in...
Zacks.com
Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
PWR - Free Report) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty contractor...
Zacks.com
V.F. (VFC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
VFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.61, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such...
Zacks.com
MSC Industrial (MSM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
MSM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
All You Need to Know About Service Properties (SVC) Rating Upgrade to Buy
SVC - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 36% Upside in Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI): Here's What You Should Know
JBI - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $10.76, gaining 26.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $14.67 indicates a 36.3% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Recent Price Trend in LSI (LYTS) is Your Friend, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
Comments / 0