Area businesses gear up for New Year’s Eve festivities

westernmassnews.com
Healey, Driscoll kick off service events in Springfield ahead of inauguration
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
New year to welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
westernmassnews.com
Northampton celebrates New Year’s Eve with annual First Night
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The First Night in Northampton brought thousands from all over the area to the streets of downtown Northampton. This year 22 venues from Smith College to the Hotel Northampton area welcomed guests to celebrate the new year in person. From fireworks to free hot chocolate, folks are...
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: city council swearing in, coat drive, and Christmas tree collection
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Longmeadow. On Monday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the Springfield City Council 2023 organizational meeting and leadership swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony took place Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chambers and featured...
Former Leoni Wire plant in Westover Airpark eyed by truss maker
CHICOPEE — A manufacturer of building trusses has plans to locate in the former Leoni Wire factory at 301 Griffith Road in Westover Airpark North. GFI Partners, a Boston-based real-estate company that owns warehouse and industrial properties, bought the 152,000-square-foot factory from Leoni Wire parent company Leonische of North America for $8.5 million.
westernmassnews.com
Families ring in the New Year together at Holyoke’s First Night Junior
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, kids in Holyoke had a New Year’s Eve celebration of their own at the Holyoke Heritage State Park. Western Mass News stopped by the event to see how parents and kids plan to start the new year. Before the ball drops at midnight,...
Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts
A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, one person was killed in a shooting in Springfield last night, Governor- elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll made a trip to Springfield today, and we’re learning new information about the suspect who police say stabbed four University of Idaho students to death. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
Then & Now: Charles Chevrolet, 255 Park Ave., Worcester
For some direction givers, the Parkview Office Tower is best referenced by a simple label: the tall building on Park Avenue. Since its opening in late 1985, the 11-story...
westernmassnews.com
Local fitness center helping people stick to New Year’s fitness goals
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many folks are hitting the gyms to kick off their new year’s resolutions. Western Mass News stopped by a local fitness center in West Springfield that is working to help people stick to their fitness goals with a six week program. “Everyone wants to...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment
EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage.
spectrumnews1.com
Antiques Collectibles Show offers fun finds at Sturbridge Host Hotel
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — There's the phrase 'out with the old, in with the new.' But, it wasn't the case in Sturbridge this New Year's Day. The Antiques Collectible Show took over the Sturbridge Host Hotel, with more than 11,000 square feet of authentic antiques for sale. 2023 marks the third year of the show, which featured 50 local and regional dealers of authentic antiques and collectibles. The show started with just locals, but has grown in recent years to include dealers from all over New England.
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
Medical Notes: Jan. 2, 2023
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
