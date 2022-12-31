When Luxx Noir London arrives on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” it will be an entrance nearly a lifetime in the making. London, a 23-year-old performer from East Orange, was first exposed to the art, culture and the community of drag through the blockbuster reality competition franchise. She still remembers watching the series’ 2011 Season...

