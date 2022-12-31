ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers scores 14 as American beats Lafayette 60-47

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Matt Rogers scored 14 points as American beat Lafayette 60-47 on Friday night.

Johnny O’Neil added 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Eagles (9-3).

CJ Fulton finished with 12 points and six assists for the Leopards (2-12). Lafayette also got 10 points and two steals from Leo O’Boyle.

Both teams play on Monday. American hosts Loyola (MD) and Lafayette hosts Army.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

