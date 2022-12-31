Officials raise alarms on propane-fueled space heater safety after 2 recent fires

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Fire at log cabin house in Pittsfield may result in $100k in damages
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials in Pittsfield say damages to a log cabin style house on Blythewood Dr may approach $100,000 following a fire Monday. We’re told a ‘possible cause’ of the fire is due to faulty masonry construction at the house. Firefighters were called to...
Fire, explosions rock landscaping company
WINDSOR — Emergency crews were actively working to stop a fire in a commercial building early Sunday night, where there were reports of multiple explosions. Mayor Donald Trinks said a large, “very active” fire was engulfing the working area of a landscaping company in town located at 125 West St.
Crews respond to house fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Unit Street in Providence late Sunday night. According to the Providence Fire Department, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. It is currently unclear what caused the fire.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Battle Large Fire at Windsor Nursery
Firefighters are battling a large fire at a nursery and tree business in Windsor. The fire is at the Grimshaw Tree Service and Nursery, according to the Windsor Locks Fire Department. Windsor Locks is assisting Windsor to fight the fire. The nursery is located on West Street. No other information...
Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment
EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage.
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, one person was killed in a shooting in Springfield last night, Governor- elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll made a trip to Springfield today, and we’re learning new information about the suspect who police say stabbed four University of Idaho students to death. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Gallons of cooking oil spilled onto I-95 in New Haven, closing two lanes for several hours
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The right two lanes on Interstate 95 Southbound were shut down for several hours Monday morning after a truck spilled cooking grease in New Haven over the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge. Troop G responded to a report of a large spill on in the area...
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, students, teachers, and staff in the Northampton Public School District are being advised to mask up when they return to school Tuesday, West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old, and the Springfield City Council held its 2023 organizational meeting and leadership swearing-in ceremony Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Saturday
The Hadley Police Department and Fire Dispatch were called to Mill Valley Road on Saturday for a shooting.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: city council swearing in, coat drive, and Christmas tree collection
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Longmeadow. On Monday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the Springfield City Council 2023 organizational meeting and leadership swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony took place Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chambers and featured...
Chicopee Police arrested 847 and issued 6,542 citations in year 2022
The Chicopee Police released their review of the year 2022.
Ice and snow don’t bother these West Springfield residents who walk the Holyoke Mall
On Wednesday morning, most of the stores at The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside were closed, the security grilles rolled down, still too early for the day’s shoppers. But for a group of older adults from West Springfield, the quiet concourses are an ideal location for a walk. Sarah Long,...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Western Mass News spoke with her Monday to learn more about what it means and what parents should know about the decision. Holiday travel, gas prices ease up following turn of the new year. Updated: 5 hours ago. With the holiday season in the rearview, travelers are looking forward to...
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
westernmassnews.com
Police: Gunshot victim found on Allen St. in Springfield has died
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was shot in Springfield New Year’s Day on Allen Street in Springfield has died from his injuries, police confirm. The shooting happened Sunday evening. [READ MORE: Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield]. According to the Springfield Police Department...
westernmassnews.com
Northampton Public Schools issues masking recommendation for after winter break
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Students, teachers, and staff in the Northampton Public School District are being advised to mask up when they return to in-person learning on Tuesday. We brought questions right to the superintendent to learn more. Interim Superintendent Jannell Pearson-Campbell sent out a letter last Friday, announcing that...
Connecticut farm asking for donated Christmas trees to feed animals
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut farm is once again encouraging residents to donate their Christmas trees to feed their animals. Hungry goats in Manchester are taking Christmas trees off your hands. “I think it’s awesome,” said Riley Gionfriddo. “It’s nice to have a good end to the Christmas season.” With the holiday season coming […]
Springfield brain injury survivor, mural artist given car by Good News Garage
Frankie Borrero only remembers that it was a Wednesday on the day he was the victim of a hit-and-run, which left him severely impacted from a traumatic brain injury in 2015. That and how nice the weather was.
West Springfield Police seek help locating 14-year-old
The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old.
