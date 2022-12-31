ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State announcer suspended after 'illegal aliens' remark

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A radio play-by-play announcer for No. 25 North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely Friday after making a reference to “illegal aliens” while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Gary Hahn was disciplined by N.C. State broadcast rightsholder Learfield Communications. While Hahn was giving the score of the Sun Bowl, he said: “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester, in a statement relayed by the school, said the broadcaster was suspended “from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast.” N.C. State referred inquiries to Learfield’s statement.

The Sun Bowl canceled its annual fan fest because the city’s convention center is being used to house migrants awaiting immigration decisions, according to the Raleigh News and Observer.

Hahn, the radio voice for N.C. State since the 1990-91 season and NC Sportscaster of the Year in 2010 and 2020, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Maryland beat North Carolina State 16-12 in the game in Charlotte.

Comments / 17

nohope
2d ago

There you go…illegals are more respected than citizens yet we are paying for their free ride while they bring us crime disease gangs and drugs….yes…illegals is the word and no woke org will change that!

Reply(2)
7
Geno
2d ago

I think it was a funny and to the point comment. Not only freedom of speech taken away but freedom of humor and sarcasm. Might as well take them to court also like everyone else is doing.

Reply
3
johnnybgood
3d ago

what the hell???? we live here. they are that! jeez! Are they American citizens? didn't think so🤪

Reply
4
 

