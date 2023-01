Friday's Scores

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Isaih Moore scored 16 points and Fresno State beat the last unbeaten team in the nation in No. 21 New Mexico, topping the Lobos 71-67 on Tuesday night. Isaiah Hill added 14 points, making three free throws in the final seconds to wrap up the victory for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1 Mountain West).

FRESNO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO