Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Announces Game Day Uniforms

By Brandon Brown
 3 days ago
Everyone assumed that Michigan would be wearing the all blue uniforms or the "big game blues" as they've been dubbed, but instead, the Wolverines will be going with blue jerseys, maize pants and maize accessories per the official Twitter account.

It's not a bad look, but the big game blues just have a tougher feel, in my opinion. However, the switch up might be based on past experiences. The Wolverines got beat by Georgia pretty badly in the first round of the playoffs last year in the big game blues. Adding the maize pants and accessories might be just what the doctor ordered against TCU.

