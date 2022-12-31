ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State defense prepares for Utah, full interviews from Rose Bowl

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVmmS_0jzFMatw00

LOS ANGELES (WHTM) — Penn State’s defense has always been the cornerstone of the team’s success of late, and it will be no different in the 2023 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2.

Disneyland welcomes Penn State to Rose Bowl 2023

Ahead of the game, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz discussed the challenges of playing against an explosive Utah offense. Giving Penn State the edge, the Nittany Lions believe they will be the toughest team the Utes have to face this season.

These are the full interviews from the Nittany Nation team with Diaz, Ji’Ayir Brown, PJ Mustipher, Curtis Jacobs, Kalen King and Adisa Isaac from Friday, December 30.

Super Bowl Champions remember 2017 Penn State Rose Bowl

This is Penn State’s fifth-ever trip to the Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions have a 1-3 record in the game dating back to 1923.

The 2023 Rose Bowl will be on Monday, January 2 in Pasadena, California.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

