Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – No injuries were reported after a car ended up at the bottom of a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach Police, the driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse and backed through a fence before going into the pool at a Holiday Inn.
Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
FORT LAUDERDALE - It's a boy! Lion Country Safari welcomed a very special addition this week. Shortly after opening on Tuesday, Dec. 27th, the drive-through safari park and walk-through amusement park in Palm Beach welcomed a male giraffe calf to its herd. Guests visiting the park had a unique opportunity to witness the incredible birth from their cars.
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are seeking information regarding a 2018 murder. On May 14, 2018, John Courtney was shot and killed while walking near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. Now, four years later, detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department announced a $5,000...
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
How Many Injured? What Happened? Department Does Not Respond To Info Request… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: 4:03 p.m. Monday — Sources connected to the investigation state that a woman is on a ventilator as a result of the crash, but Delray Beach Police continue to provide no information. We have personally […]
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out on a boat off the coast of Peanut Island. On Friday afternoon, Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said the man was brought to St. Mary's Medical Center with minor burns. Photos from the...
5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
Thousands are estimated to have packed Clematis Street for a New Year's Eve celebration, courtesy of the Subculture Group.
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023.
Police are investigating after a crash on New Year's Eve injured four pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. One person was taken to the hospital after a boat fire on Peanut Island Friday evening. Flames and smoke were visible as the fire engulfed a boat. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is dead following a single-car crash, and Boynton Beach Police investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue to determine what happened. The Boynton Beach Police Department issued this request for […]
Hidden away among the horses, tall shrubbery and winding roads that are prevalent within the equestrian communities of southern Wellington, there is a hidden gem: a conservation center for exotic animals. “The first exotic they got here was in 2013, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, Mork,” said Cole Davis, who wears...
Matthew Joseph has taught many students through the years, but Rickey Ferguson, the teen who was shot in the head at a park in Deerfield Beach Wednesday, is one student he said he will never forget. Joseph taught at Deerfield Beach Middle School before he moved out the area and...
January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
