Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO