Loxahatchee, FL

NewPelican

Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious

Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS News

Lion Country Safari welcomes giraffe baby

FORT LAUDERDALE - It's a boy! Lion Country Safari welcomed a very special addition this week. Shortly after opening on Tuesday, Dec. 27th, the drive-through safari park and walk-through amusement park in Palm Beach welcomed a male giraffe calf to its herd. Guests visiting the park had a unique opportunity to witness the incredible birth from their cars.
PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space

5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say

Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Boat fire on Peanut Island sends one person to hospital

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. One person was taken to the hospital after a boat fire on Peanut Island Friday evening. Flames and smoke were visible as the fire engulfed a boat. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
PALM BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Visit With Exotic Animals At Wellington Conservation Center

Hidden away among the horses, tall shrubbery and winding roads that are prevalent within the equestrian communities of southern Wellington, there is a hidden gem: a conservation center for exotic animals. “The first exotic they got here was in 2013, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, Mork,” said Cole Davis, who wears...
WELLINGTON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
FORT PIERCE, FL

