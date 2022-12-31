(NEXSTAR) – Jeremiah Green, drummer and founding member of rock band Modest Mouse has died just days after the band announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. He was 45. “Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” the band wrote in a Saturday night Facebook post. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO