wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Commends The Acclaimed For “Sticking To Their Guns”
On a recent episode of his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler offered some praise to AEW’s The Acclaimed for their fan engagement and ability to connect with their audience (per Wrestling Inc). Hardy shared a comparison between The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn’s own former faction, D-Generation X, on keeping with a performance that resonates with their fans even in the face of administrative pushback. You can read a highlight from Hardy and listen to the full episode below.
PWMania
Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again
On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
411mania.com
Prestige Wrestling The Things We Carry Results 12.30.22: MCMG vs. The American Wolves in Headliner
– Prestige Wrestling returned for The Things We Carry show last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:. * Alan Angels beat Alec Price. * C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) beat Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!
-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
stillrealtous.com
Stephanie Told Former WWE Star To Stop Doing Signature Hand Gesture
Over the years fans have seen the stars of wrestling use some interesting hand gestures and for some time now The Acclaimed have been scissoring on national television. The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular acts in all of AEW thanks to scissoring, but it sounds like some people in AEW weren’t always keen on the hand gesture.
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Kelly Kelly Addresses Kurt Angle Cheating Accusation
You never know what can pop up on wrestling Twitter, and now another scandal needs to be addressed. Karen Jarrett’s recent tweeting spree caused one former Divas Champion to make a public statement. Kelly Kelly, whose real name is Barbara Blank, retired from WWE in 2012, but she enjoyed...
wrestletalk.com
Rumoured WWE Signing Announces Free Agency
Triple H has already made a splash in the free agent market, when it was announced last week that Dragon Lee would be heading to WWE in the new year. Dragon Lee isn’t the only independent star rumoured to be on their way to WWE, as it was reported last month that WWE had interest in signing Colby Corino.
411mania.com
Wrestling Legend Mike Pappas Passes Away
Mike Pappas, who was known as “The Flying Greek” during his wrestling career, has passed away. Jason Braiser, who directed a documentary about Pappas, took to Twitter to announce that the wrestling legend (born Manoli Savvenas) passed away after a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 83 years old.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Original Plans For Swerve Strickland On AEW Dynamite, Identity Of Woman With MJF Revealed
Fightful Select has some backstage news on this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Will Washington reported on a recent episode of Grapsody that Swerve Strickland was originally supposed to take on Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite. However, plans changed at the last minute and the match was pushed to Rampage which would air two nights later.
411mania.com
IMPACT News: Best Of 2022 On YouTube
– IMPACT Wrestling premiered their IMPACT! Best of 2022 show on their official YouTube channel, described as:. On this special “Best of 2022” edition of IMPACT!, relive some of the most memorable matches and moments from the past year in IMPACT Wrestling, including Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich from BOUND FOR GLORY, Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship from BOUND FOR GLORY, Josh Alexander vs. Moose for the World Championship from REBELLION and much more. Plus we announce the fans’ choice for Wrestler of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Match of the Year and Moment of the Year.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star’s Injury Confirmed
In recent weeks, Matt Hardy has been teaming with Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy as members of the Hardy Family Office. This led to questions about the status of Marq Quen, with AEW never officially announcing an injury to the partner of Kassidy. Quen was recently ‘sent home’ by Stokely...
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Receives Stitches Following SmackDown, Note on Lacey Evans
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022. As noted, Kevin Owens suffered a nasty bruised eye during the match tag team main event match. Owens reportedly had to get stitches after his tag team match. He teamed with John Cena in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While Kevin Owens did have to get stitches, he’s said to be doing fine.
