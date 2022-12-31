Barbara Walters, news broadcasting icon, dies at 93

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Barbara Walters, a longtime television news broadcaster and former ABC News anchor, has died. According to ABC News reporting, she was 93 years old.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” said publicist Cindi Berger in a statement.

In 1976, Walters became the first female news anchor on an evening news program. She was also the co-host of “20/20” for a time and launched “The View” in 1997. Throughout her career, Walters won 12 Emmy awards.

In May 2014, Walters ended her hosting career with her final appearance on “The View.” However, she remained an executive producer and appeared in occasional interviews and specials for ABC News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

