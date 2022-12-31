Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant to close one of its six locations across the Miami Valley

Since 1979, Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant has opened doors to six locations across the Miami Valley, but one of its restaurants may soon close.

The location in Centerville is up for sale, but plans to relocate are in the works.

“We love this location,” Co-owner of Elsa’s, Jason Hemmert, told News Center 7′s Haley Kosik. “It’s the right thing to do at this time, but you know, finding a new location is important also.”

Hemmert has mixed feelings regarding the sale but knows the Centerville location is in need of major repairs.

A contract for the property to be sold is in place, but Hemmert expects the earliest the Centerville location will close would be in June.

“We’re still going to be around a while and that gives us time to look for an alternate location,” Hemmert said.

There is a buyer who is interested and would like to put in a Sheetz gas station.

“Honestly, I’ve heard that they’re a great company,” Hemmert said.

