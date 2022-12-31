ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Pedestrian killed in accident on Lockwood Ridge Road

A 76-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck in the intersection of 57th Avenue East and Lockwood Ridge Road in Manatee County at approximately 9:10 a.m. Monday. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the 76-year-old Bradenton man was walking westbound on 57th Avenue East when he went into the path of a sedan driven by an 80-year-old Sarasota woman, who was making a left turn off Lockwood Ridge Road onto 57th Avenue East.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident

A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
SPRING HILL, FL
Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL

