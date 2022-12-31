Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Remembering Dr. Joe Diaco, Head Doctor for the Tampa Bay BucsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Pasco County Man Dies After Falling From Roof Onto Pool Deck In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call for a man who had fallen off of a roof on Friday on Island Estates. The call came in just before noon at 60 Midway Island, according to police. Investigators
Longboat Observer
Pedestrian killed in accident on Lockwood Ridge Road
A 76-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck in the intersection of 57th Avenue East and Lockwood Ridge Road in Manatee County at approximately 9:10 a.m. Monday. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the 76-year-old Bradenton man was walking westbound on 57th Avenue East when he went into the path of a sedan driven by an 80-year-old Sarasota woman, who was making a left turn off Lockwood Ridge Road onto 57th Avenue East.
WCJB
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident
A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
76-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle while walking near intersection in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old Bradenton man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street near 57th Ave. East and Lockwood Ridge Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened Monday morning at approximately 9:10 AM. The vehicle, a Chrysler sedan driven...
iontb.com
Man riding a tricycle struck and killed attempting to cross 5th Avenue N in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a fatality crash that occurred on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 6:15 p.m. Investigators say that 29 year-old James Joseph Christiano II was riding an adult tricycle from the east sidewalk of 66th Street North and attempted to cross 5th Avenue North.
St. Petersburg Man Killed On Tricycle When Struck By Publix Semi-Truck
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a Publix semi-truck on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. On Saturday, at 6:15 p.m., James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg, was riding an adult tricycle from the
fox13news.com
Publix semi-truck driver hits, kills man crossing St. Petersburg street tricycle, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man riding a tricycle died Saturday night after being struck by a Publix semi-truck. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, was riding an adult tricycle from the east sidewalk of 66th Street North around 6:15 p.m. Police say when...
1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck in Tampa, FHP says
A Land O'Lakes man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Bearss Avenue and Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
fox13news.com
Thief steals Apollo Beach dance studio's trailer filled with $10,000 worth of recital equipment, owner says
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - It's a tough start to 2023 for a Hillsborough County dance studio for children. The owners said thieves took off with their trailer, which was filled with dance and recital equipment. The 6x10 silver trailer has the heart and soul of Armetta’s Grand Jete Studio of...
Plant City Man Killed Walking Along US-92, Troopers Seek Hit And Run Driver
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Plant City man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Sunday around 8:00 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was walking along the road edge of US-92, east of Branch Forbes Road, and
Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered man last seen on New Year’s Day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man who is missing and considered endangered. Deputies said Michael Russell was last seen around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Villa Drive area of Hudson. Russell is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs […]
Man stabbed to death with broken bottle at New Year’s Eve party, Hillsborough County deputies say
A man died after being stabbed multiple times with a broken bottle at a New Year's Eve party in Hillsborough County.
Back home: Zephyrhills 13-year-old 'healing well' after medical emergency overseas
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Zephyrhills family returned home after going on a vacation that took every wrong turn. Thirteen-year-old Hailey Combs had an emergency appendectomy in Turks and Caicos but is recovering nicely since returning home. Stephanie Combs and her family decided to take a cruise over the Christmas...
iontb.com
SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect from Clearwater home after officer grazed by a bullet
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home off of Ridge Avenue near Leverne Street in Clearwater. The incident began prior to 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Officers were in the area of the home due to reports of gunshots...
St. Pete woman accused of leaving 4 children, including infant, alone at home
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday after she allegedly left four children alone at home.
Mysuncoast.com
Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard and West Manatee Fire District teamed up to get an ill cruise ship passenger to the hospital New Year’s Eve. The Coast Guard met the cruise ship 17 miles off the coast of Anna Maria Island and transferred a 42-year-old man to its vessel, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
Man arrested after barricading himself in a Clearwater home
A man barricaded himself inside a home Sunday night after police received reports of gunshots in the area.
Madeira Beach man impersonated Air Force ‘special agent’ at smoke shop, deputies say
A man was accused of impersonating a U.S. Air Force "special agent" at a Madeira Beach smoke shop.
Comments / 0