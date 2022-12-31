Read full article on original website
Related
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said.
Dramatic images show people trying to flee massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino that left at least 16 dead
At least 16 are dead and the death toll is feared to rise Thursday after a fire tore through a hotel casino in Cambodia, burning for around 14 hours.
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan and the Philippines strengthen military ties
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Two Japanese fighter jets landed at the Clark Air Base in the Philippines for the first time since World War II as Manila and Tokyo strengthened military cooperation amid China’s increased assertiveness in the region.
KRQE News 13
26 bodies found as search ends at Cambodian hotel fire site
POIPET, Cambodia (AP) — The search for bodies in the wreckage of a burned-out casino hotel complex in western Cambodia has concluded with 26 people confirmed dead, a senior official said late Friday. Banteay Meanchey province Governor Um Reatrey told The Associated Press by phone that after 39 hours...
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea forces youth to join grueling pilgrimage to sacred Paektu mountain
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In years past, North Korea would reward particularly patriotic youth by inviting them to join a grueling pilgrimage up Mt. Paektu, the tallest mountain on the Korean Peninsula and a sacred peak in the lore about the ruling Kim family.
The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked
US News & World Report ranked nations by their level of power, and a turbulent year meant many countries' positions shifted.
Philippines boosts military in disputed sea after Chinese 'encroachment'
The Philippines ordered its military to boost their presence in the South China Sea on Thursday, citing a "threat" to a garrison in the disputed waterway after nearby Chinese "activities". The defence department said it had directed the armed forces "to strengthen the country's presence in the West Philippine Sea, following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pagasa Island".
India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners
India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
ceoworld.biz
Which are the healthiest countries the world, 2023?
Italy is the world’s healthiest country, according to the CEOWORLD magazine ranking that uses data from the United Nations Population Division, the World Bank, the Lancet study, and the World Health Organisation, with Singapore coming at a close second. Even in the land of pasta and pizza, most Italians lead active lifestyles and stick to vegetable- and olive oil-rich diets, which lead to better cholesterol and overall well-being. (The Italians also happen to eat less fast food than other European countries, aside from Spain.) Children born in Italy can expect to live into their eighties. Iceland rounded out the top three.
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
Philippines 'concerned' over China land reclamation in disputed sea
The Philippines said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" over a report that China has started reclaiming several unoccupied land features in the disputed South China Sea. "We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea's undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award," the Philippine foreign ministry said late Tuesday in response.
China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.
At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes
NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
Deaths of 3 endangered Cambodian dolphins raise alarm
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Three endangered freshwater dolphins have died within 10 days of each other, alarming conservationists in Cambodia. The death of a third healthy dolphin in such a brief period indicates “an increasingly alarming situation and the need for an intensive law enforcement be urgently conducted in the dolphin habitats,” the World Wildlife Fund said in an announcement Monday.
aogdigital.com
Indonesia Approves $3 Billion Development Plan for South China Sea Gas Block
Indonesia has approved the first plan of development for the Tuna offshore gas field with total estimated investment of $3.07 billion up to the start of production, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Monday. The Tuna field, located in the South China Sea between Indonesia and Vietnam,...
Philippines' Marcos Jr. heads to China amid sea disputes
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to China on Tuesday for a three-day state visit, saying he looks forward to his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they work to boost bilateral ties.“As I leave for Beijing, I will be opening a new chapter in our comprehensive, strategic cooperation with China,” he told officials and diplomats, including the Chinese ambassador, prior to boarding his flight from an air base in the capital.“I look forward to my meeting with President Xi as we work towards shifting the trajectory of our relations to a higher gear that would hopefully bring...
Philippines' Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a number of projects were under discussion, including in agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism and bridge construction. Marcos is due to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his Jan. 3-5 visit at the head of a large business delegation. China accounts for 20% of the Philippines' foreign trade and is also a major source...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 3 Most Populated Cities in the Philippines
Officially the Republic of the Philippines, the Philippines is an island country in Southeast Asia, consisting of over 7,600 islands which are split into three main geographical divisions. With a total area of 115,831 square miles, the country is home to over 115 million people. The country is the 7th most populated in Asia and the 13th most populous country in the world. As mentioned earlier, the Philippines is an island country, an archipelago created by volcanic eruptions at least 50 million years ago.
Troops join search for missing in northern Japan landslide
A landslide destroyed about a dozen homes in northern Japan on Saturday, leaving at least two people missing, and troops were on their way to help in the rescue effort, officials said.Two people, a man and a woman, were rescued from homes that were buried in dirt that had tumbled down a nearby mountain in Tsuruoka city in Yamagata Prefecture in northwestern Japan. But more residents were feared still caught beneath the rubble.A rescue operation involving 80 firefighters and police officers began after a call came in asking for help shortly after midnight, according to police. The prefecture has...
BBC
Elephants: Covid and ethics reshape Thailand's tourism industry
As he ambles in for his annual health check, Kwanmueang's size takes your breath away. Nearly three metres high at the shoulder, weighing at least four tonnes, and with spectacular tusks that curve together until they almost touch, the 18-year-old Thai bull elephant is an imposing sight. Yet he and...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0