Italy is the world’s healthiest country, according to the CEOWORLD magazine ranking that uses data from the United Nations Population Division, the World Bank, the Lancet study, and the World Health Organisation, with Singapore coming at a close second. Even in the land of pasta and pizza, most Italians lead active lifestyles and stick to vegetable- and olive oil-rich diets, which lead to better cholesterol and overall well-being. (The Italians also happen to eat less fast food than other European countries, aside from Spain.) Children born in Italy can expect to live into their eighties. Iceland rounded out the top three.

12 DAYS AGO