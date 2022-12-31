ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engine issue leaves 300 passengers bound for Sydney stuck on remote island

By Holly Hales For Nca Newswire
 3 days ago

A plane load of passengers en route to Sydney from the United States have been left stranded in American Samoa after their plane made an emergency landing due to an engine issue.

More than 300 travellers on United flight 839 are believed to remain at Pago Pago Airport after the flight was landed around midnight on Friday.

United Airlines said arrangements were being made to accommodate passengers on the island.

'Today's flight diverted to Pago Pago to address a mechanical issue,' a statement from the airline read.

'We're making use of our facilities, including available hotel options, to accommodate our customers, and will fly in a new aircraft to the island so they can finish their trip to Sydney soon.'

Relatives of passengers took to Twitter to say those on board were being looked after by locals on the island.

'My daughter is now stranded,' one man tweeted.

'They (passengers) showered at hanger, got tour of island and drinking beers on deserted beach.'

Another woman, who said her son and grandchildren were on board, said a replacement flight was expected in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Just spoke with (my son) and he said the Samoan ppl (sic) have been incredibly generous (as they always are) and everyone is being looked after before their flight early tomorrow morning,' she wrote.

Pago Pago is the is the territorial capital of American Samoa and is situated on the nation's main island of Tutuila.

More to come.

Time Traveler
3d ago

They are lucky on the island of civilization with plenty of fresh water and food instead of stranded on Gilligan's Island with 300 airline castaway passengers! 👍🤣👍

Deborah A. Sampson
2d ago

not so remote. good heavens. water, food, entertainment, shelter, new friends, and a great story to tell. what's the problem?

