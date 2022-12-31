After deadly shooting, MOA begins random bag checks

Mall of America starts random bag checks 02:32

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Christmas is behind us, but the holiday weekend is expected to be a busy one at Mall of America, and mall staff say visitors should expect to see heightened security, including random bag checks.

The mall says those checks are part of what it calls "multiple layers" of its security strategy, and it comes only days after the shooting in Nordstrom which killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson .

It's already the standard at airports and stadiums. It's still to be determined whether this will stay at Minnesota's most recognizable landmark. For now, Mall of America says the back checks are periodic and unannounced, complimented by an extensive system of cameras and specialized officers, both in uniform and undercover.

"Honestly, I don't mind the security considering all the attractions in the mall. I feel it's safer that way," visitor Karma Clausen said.

Gov. Tim Walz, also at the mall Friday, expressed his frustration with the gun violence that led to this latest security enhancement. It was the third shooting at MOA this year.

"It's a place where I bring my children and it's a place where my children want to know they're safe. And I think we need to ensure that's the case and make sure when folks commit crimes with guns there are going to be severe punishments for that. And we need to move upstream to keep them out of their hands," Walz said.

Prosecutors filed charges against four suspects so far, all teenagers, including 18-year old TaeShawn Adams-Wright. According to court documents, surveillance video recorded Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet chasing Hudson through the mall, while other suspects helped corner him. The criminal complaint then describes the video showing how Adams-Wright and Longstreet "took a shooting stance" and opened fire.

Adams-Wright made his first court appearance Friday. Longstreet remains on the run. Officers hope someone will come forward with information about where he is now. Both are charged with second-degree murder, among other crimes.

Taquisha Sam was among those in the courtroom on Friday. She said her son was also a victim of gun violence and grew up with Hudson. She wanted Hudson's mother to know she wasn't alone.

"We embraced a hug, and I'm just sending my condolences," she said.

Bail was set for TaeShawn Adams-Wright at $1.5 million, so if he can't come up with that cash, he'll remain behind bars. He'll be back in court Jan. 23.

The mall had previously tested weapons detectors in October, but they were discontinued.