Sabine County, TX

KFDM-TV

Jasper police release name of father who was allegedly shot by his son

JASPER — Jasper police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a...
JASPER, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
CBS Minnesota

Police: St. Cloud man arrested for illegally carrying handgun, 200 fentanyl pills

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a 53-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning after they found him carrying 200 fentanyl pills.Officials were called to the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast around 8:45 a.m. because the man was allegedly pointing a handgun at an occupied car. While they were taking the suspect into custody, police say they found a 9mm handgun in his jacket pocket and 200 fentanyl pills, called "Perc 30." The man did not have a permit to carry the handgun.The man was taken to Benton County Jail. Officers were not able to find the gray SUV that the suspect was allegedly pointing his gun at. Police are searching for the people who were inside the gray SUV for any potential charges. Anyone with information can contact the St. Cloud Police Department.St. Cloud police say Fentanyl has been responsible for an "unprecedented" number of overdose deaths in the area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Little Apple Post

Suspect accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
OMAHA, NE
WSAV News 3

New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE

