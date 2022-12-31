ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Barbara Walters, iconic broadcast journalist and TV personality, dead at 93

By Callie Ahlgrim,Kelsey Vlamis,Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8Ne4_0jzFJn7u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMhah_0jzFJn7u00
Barbara Walters in 2013.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

  • Barbara Walters, the iconic broadcast journalist, has died at age 93.
  • Walters became the first woman to anchor a nightly newscast in 1964.
  • After leaving NBC, Walters became a renowned interviewer and co-founded "The View."

Barbara Walters , the iconic broadcast journalist and television personality who won a dozen Emmys, has died at age 93, ABC News first reported Friday.

"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones," Cindi Berger, publicist for Walters, confirmed in an email to Insider. "She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Walters' death was quick to spur a massive outpouring of condolences on social media, with tributes posted from celebrities including Oprah and Robert Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC — the network where Walters spent most of her career.

"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons," Iger said in a statement .

Walters was both a pioneer for broadcast journalists and a beloved TV personality. Over time, it became difficult to detach her own star power from that of her countless interview subjects; she even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.

She lived the vast majority of her adult life in front of the camera and played an irreplaceable role in shaping — and, at times, blurring — the intersection of news and culture, of reputable reporting and celebrity intrigue.

Walters won 12 Emmy Awards, having racked up dozens of nominations.

"Television could have been invented just to suit her," The New Yorker wrote in 2008 . "Walters's almost unbelievable staying power indicates the perfect match of a person's talents to a medium's imperatives."

Walters became the first woman to anchor a nightly newscast in 1964

After graduating from Sarah Lawrence College in 1951 with a degree in English, Walters landed a job at a local NBC station as a PR staffer, as reported by the Huffington Post, in a feature titled " How Barbara Walters Changed Everything ." She later became a producer.

She began to garner public acclaim when the sole female writer on " Today " left the show in 1961 and Walters was hired in her place.

She began to appear more and more on television, but almost strictly in stereotypical segments targeted towards women ; she filled in during a swimsuit demonstration and broadcasted dressed as a Playboy Bunny.

Frank McGee, then-host of the show, reportedly refused to do joint news segments or interviews with Walters. To him, working with a woman "was a humiliation," according to Walters .

In the mindset of that era, TV-women "were supposed to do fashion shows and celebrities," Walters told TVNewser. "When NBC hired me, I wasn't an actor or a model and I didn't sing. It was a huge breakthrough just to put me on."

Before Walters, the female hosts of "Today" were called "Today Girls." But thanks to her negotiations, Walter's contract specifically stipulated that when McGee died — which he did in 1974, at age 52 — she "had to be co-host."

"That's my legacy," she told Fusion in 2014 . "All these young women now in the news. There were not that many when I began; there were very few. So if I have a legacy, it's those women."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpk8P_0jzFJn7u00
Walters on "Today" after her official debut as co-host.

Dave Pickoff/AP

Even Gloria Steinem paid tribute to her trailblazing role : "The shift from the old 'Today Girl' — who was usually a coffee-server and amiable lightweight — to Barbara Walters is the television industry's change of attitude in microcosm," Steinem said in 1965.

Naturally, Walters was still plagued by sexism in the male-dominated media landscape. As Variety reported, during a 1976 press conference, Walters was peppered with questions about her wardrobe ; others asked her to justify her staggering $1 million salary.

Still, Walters was an emblem of perseverance and progress — and had already become a prominent face in broadcast journalism.

"If she had quit in 1976, Walters' status as a television superstar would have been secure," writes the Huffington Post. "She reigned supreme at 'Today,' and had already interviewed an eye-popping gallery of people."

Upon moving to ABC, Walters became the world's highest‐paid newscaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzMNt_0jzFJn7u00
Walters shown after opening night on ABC with her co-anchor partner, Harry Reasoner, on Oct. 4, 1976.

AP

Walters' celebrity grew when she left NBC to co-host the "ABC Evening News" with Harry Reasoner, who did not care to hide his contempt for the female addition.

"As for billing on the program, Mr. Reasoner had a suggestion: 'sexist grace and courtesy,' he declared, 'I suggest we just do it alphabetically by last name,'" the New York Times reported at the time .

Although she didn't last long on the program with Reasoner, it helped to cement Walters' legacy as a formidable force in driving public interest.

She later became a renowned celebrity interviewer

Walters had already built up an impressive repertoire at NBC, having interviewed everyone from Grace Kelly to Henry Kissinger .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MT1ri_0jzFJn7u00
Former U.S. President Gerald Ford with Walters following their interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" in 1984.

David Bookstaver/AP

She went on to showcase interview highlights as a co-host for "20/20," like Michael Jackson and Fidel Castro (twice). She sat down with every US President from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump .

Her draw, her ability to clinch a major "get," was rooted in her genuine inquisitively; her ability to balance awe for her subjects and a persistent line of questioning.

As The New Yorker noted , Walters managed to interview Monica Lewinsky on camera, "the monster get of all time," with a single proposition: "I can give you the forum and the opportunity to present yourself with the greatest dignity."

Her reputation for recognizing and capturing star power was reflected in her yearly "Most Fascinating People" list , which captured the public's attention year after year.

Walters co-founded 'The View' in 1997

Though ABC's premiere daytime talk show has undergone many changes since its conception , it has won 30 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Talk Show Host.

"I've always wanted to do a show with women of different generations, backgrounds, and views: a working mother, a professional in her 30s, a young woman just starting out, and then somebody who's done almost everything and will say almost anything," Walters says in the show's original title sequence. "And in a perfect world, I'd get to join the group whenever I wanted."

After 50 years in TV, Walters officially retired in 2014 , but continued to appear periodically on the program. She maintained her role as an executive producer.

"If the Pope said he would do an interview, would I come back? You bet," she told Fusion after confirming her retirement . "If Queen Elizabeth said, 'Would you do an interview?' — she's never done one — would I come back? Yes."

"I'm not saying goodbye forever. I'm not walking into the sunset," she continued. "You don't say 'never' when you're in this business."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Cher B SoCO
2d ago

RIP Miss Barbara. May your journey Home be swift and peaceful. 🌹 Aside from her incredible career & all she did to smash the glass ceiling, I always admired her wonderful ability to make fun of herself. I still recall, years ago, her appearance on a show(I think SNL) and she was making fun of how she herself said her name, "Bobwa Wawaw". She was ALWAYS such a great interviewer!

Reply
2
Related
The List

What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years

Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Page Six

Marvin Gaye’s ex-wife Janis Hunter Gaye dead at 66

Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of late singer Marvin Gaye, has died at the age of 66. The crooner’s ex died in her Rhode Island home on Saturday, her daughter, Nona, confirmed. No cause of death was given. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
tvinsider.com

Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman

Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
SheKnows

Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Insider

Insider

728K+
Followers
39K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy