Wisconsin will have the advantage of an extra tune-up when the 14th-ranked Badgers resume Big Ten Conference play against visiting Minnesota on Tuesday night in Madison. Wisconsin (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten), which had not played in 15 days due to a weather-related cancellation, posted a 76-66 nonconference win over Western Michigan on Friday behind a career-best 25 points from Steven Crowl.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO