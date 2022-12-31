ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 14 Wisconsin hopes to extend dominance over Minnesota

Wisconsin will have the advantage of an extra tune-up when the 14th-ranked Badgers resume Big Ten Conference play against visiting Minnesota on Tuesday night in Madison. Wisconsin (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten), which had not played in 15 days due to a weather-related cancellation, posted a 76-66 nonconference win over Western Michigan on Friday behind a career-best 25 points from Steven Crowl.
