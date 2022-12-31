ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Driver injured after hitting parked semi-trailer in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was hurt after he slammed into a parked semi-trailer early Saturday morning. Cincinnati firefighters said they were called to Bank Street near Linn Street at about 2:30 a.m. One man was trapped in the car. Firefighters were able to quickly get him out....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Family loses home, 2 cats when pressure cooker catches fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A Clermont County family is out of a home and two beloved pets after they say their pressure cooker caught fire. Jennifer Latham said Friday was the first time she had used the Instant Pot pressure cooker, which had been given to her as a gift last Christmas.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 killed in I-71 crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on I-71, police have confirmed. It happened just after midnight on I-71 northbound at the Norwood/Ridge Avenue exit. It is not clear whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man killed in East Price Hill shooting identified, suspect charged

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Purcell Avenue in East Price Hill. Police say 40-year-old Corey Williams died from injuries. A second shooting victim, 29-year-old Christopher Harris, brought himself to Mercy Health West Hospital...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The 513 Marines: 5 Cincinnati recruits graduate basic training together

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - From strangers to brothers, a group of five young men all from Cincinnati recently graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps recruit training together. From Cincinnati to Parris Island, South Carolina, Miguel Zepeda, Donovan Hice, Imran Logmann, Ty Watson, and Lantz Orick proudly wear their Dress Blue Charlies. Through blood, sweat and tears, they are now U.S. Marines.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

How you can donate to Damar Hamlin's charity

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fans can donate to Damar Hamlin's charity here. "This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need."
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sunday marks first day of legal sports betting in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When the clock struck midnight on Sunday, it marked the start of a new year and a new era in the state of Ohio. Sports betting is now legal in the Buckeye State after a law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in December of 2021 took effect.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Tripledemic: Flu, RSV on the decline, but COVID-19 climbs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The “tripledemic” of flu, COVID-19, and RSV are still present in area hospitals. Health care providers say that compared to just a few weeks ago, flu and RSV are on the decline, but COVID-19 has continued to climb. Dr. Steve Feagins of Hamilton County Public...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 new airlines coming to CVG in 2023

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are two new airlines taking flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. Breeze Airways is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to expand. When the deal was announced in October, CVG had no direct connection to the Bay Area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Countdown is on to 2023 and legal sports betting in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The countdown is on to 2023 and legalized sports betting in Ohio. The Hard Rock Casino is one of three locations in Cincinnati opening sportsbooks this weekend for in-person sports betting. Set up today began at 4 o’clock Saturday morning inside the sportsbook and for the New...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hershey's sued after heavy metals found in chocolate

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - A lawsuit has been filed against Hershey's after the company allegedly misled buyers about the presence of lead and another harmful chemical in its dark chocolate. The proposed lawsuit comes only weeks after Consumer Reports shared research indicating high amounts of heavy metals in dark chocolate.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tri-State mourns the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Tri-State is marking the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr will celebrate Mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:15 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Xavier's Nunge named Big East Conference Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University 's Jack Nunge has been named Big East Conference Player of the Week for his performance in wins at St. John’s on Dec. 28 and vs. No. 2 UConn on Dec. 31. Nunge averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals for...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Historical social security change beginning in January

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Social security recipients will receive a larger monthly benefit beginning in January. The annual cost-of-living adjustment will rise by 8.7% to help recipients cope with high inflation. This is the largest such increase in over 40 years. Roughly 70 million people will receive this increase, following...
CINCINNATI, OH

